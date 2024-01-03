Derrick White Credits Gregg Popovich for His Career-Altering Change

If not for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, there might not be a Derrick White — at least the one Boston Celtics fans have grown to love.

After White scored 17 points in a 134-101 victory over the Spurs on Sunday, December 31, Popovich painted a picture of how White was as a not-so-hyped rookie in 2017.

Derrick White Played for Gregg Popovich for 5 Seasons

Although White was the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Spurs, he wasn’t considered a player who would jump right into the NBA and make an immediate impact.

In fact, making a career out of playing basketball was never really on White’s radar.

“I was tiny all throughout high school,” White once told J.J. Redick during a 2022 episode on Redick’s “Old Man & the Three” podcast. “I think I was like 90 pounds my freshman year. I was small, just hoopin’ for fun.

“Really didn’t think much about it, but over the years, I grew a little bit. My senior year, I was like six feet and like 150. Nobody was interested in a six-foot, 150 kid from Parker, Colorado. So, I was just hoopin’ and just trying to get some D-2’s because there’s a lot of D-2’s in Colorado, and just nobody was talking to me.”

White played one year of Division I college basketball at Colorado, where he averaged averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. Popovich and the Spurs took a chance on White in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Popovich Helped White Believe in Himself

"I couldn't be more proud of a player… when he first came, I don't think he believed he belonged in the NBA." Popovich on Derrick White pic.twitter.com/5lfZ2SZFNu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 31, 2023

After the Celtics defeated the Spurs on New Year’s Eve, Popovich reflected on his time coaching White in San Antonio. He was blunt about what he saw in White as a rookie.

“I couldn’t be more proud of a player,” Popovich said of White. “When he first came, I don’t think he believed he belonged in the NBA. To watch him develop through the years, starting with the G-League, playing for us, and then starting for us, and then taking more steps in Boston has just been a thrill to watch.

“He’s one of the greatest guys ever. His confidence has just exploded. It’s been a process. He’s been in the league six or seven years, but he’s a great story in starting out at the bottom and believing in himself and doing the work necessary to get to where he is now. I’m just thrilled for him.”

White gave Popovich all the credit for taking a young kid who didn’t believe in himself and turning it all around.

“He saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself… I used to be in the mail room and he’d just walk in and say, ‘You belong’ and walk out.” Derrick White on Gregg Popovich Amazing the effect a coach can have by verbalizing belief (via @CLNSMedia) pic.twitter.com/137y8NZtpH — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) January 2, 2024

“He just kept pushing me,” White said of the Hall of Fame Spurs coach. “He saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself. In the first year, I was in the G-League, which helped me figure out the NBA game. From there, he continued to push me and instill confidence.

“I used to be in the mail room, and he’d walk in and just say, ‘You belong’ and walk out. That’s cool to hear from the greatest coach of all time.”

Thanks to Popovich, White is now a believer.