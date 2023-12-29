Derrick White Gets Serious All-Star Love From Prominent Media Player

The Derrick White success story continues. The Boston Celtics guard keeps putting up big numbers for the best team in the NBA. His play as full-time starter for the Celtics has generated All-Star consideration this season.

White, averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 assists while shooting 50% from the floor, has done much more than put up strong numbers. His play has sparked All-Star talk from several NBA fans, and he even got some backing from former NBA player and current media personality J.J. Redick.

J.J. Redick Makes a Case for Derrick White as an All-Star Candidate.

White is certainly making the most of his opportunity in Boston. Once considered a role player for the Celtics, he has come into his own this year, even earning chants of “M-V-P” from TD Garden fans.

While All-NBA players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown typically steal the headlines, White has quietly put up his big numbers. He’s created a buzz around Boston for All-Star consideration, and it’s a buzz that’s moved beyond the region.

.@jj_redick on why Derrick White deserves consideration for the All-Star Game 👇 pic.twitter.com/KWRE8RCKZz — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) December 28, 2023

On his “Old Man & the Three” podcast, Redick made it clear that White has had a major impact in helping the Celtics earn an NBA-best record of 24-6. Redick dug deep into some White stats.

“Why do I think Derrick White is deserving of consideration for an All-Star Game,” Redick asked. “Well, let’s just start with the impact on winning. When he’s on the floor, Boston has outscored opponents by 265 points so far this season. That is third in the NBA. He’s only trailing Tyrese Maxey and Nikola Jokic

“They are 22-4 with him in the lineup. He is second in the entire NBA in points per direct pick. Tyrese Haliburton number one.

“Second in the NBA in points per direct touch. If he gets the ball, he’s second in the NBA in generating a point.

“Top 10 in the NBA on the other end in points per attempt in points per direct touch allowed, meaning if he’s guarding someone who touches the ball, he one of the 10 best guys in now allowing that guy to get a point. He’s top 10 in the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed.

“What you’re seeing is one of the best two-way players in the NBA impacting winning on the best team in basketball.”

Redick Wasn’t Done With His Praise of White

While Tatum is considered the superstar in Boston, White has put up numbers that show he’s been a far better shooter than the four-time All-Star this year. White is shooting 50.0% from the floor and 42.5% from the floor this season. Tatum is 47.0% from the floor and 34.0% from long range. In Boston’s last nine games, Tatum is 21-for-70 from 3-point land, while White is 31-for-59.

Redick dug even deeper with his push for White as an All-Star.

“Now, let’s get into some advanced stats,” Redick said. “He’s one of six or seven guys in the entire NBA to be in the 90th percentile in both offensive EPM and defensive EPM. EPM is simply estimated plus-minus. He is seventh in the league in estimated plus-minus. He’s right behind Luka Doncic.

“He’s 13th in the NBA in win shares. Ninth per 48 minutes. If you took the eight catch-alls on all these advanced individual metrics, he’s 21st overall. Ninth best player in the East. Fifth best guard in the East. Watch the game.”

Redick broke down the obscure numbers on White and came up with what Celtics fans already know. Derrick White is one heck of a player.