Derrick White Gives Honest Thoughts on Celtics Future

Derrick White has not agreed to an extension with the Boston Celtics but still has two years remaining on his contract. White may very well enter the 2023-24 season without an extension, but even so, White vocalized that he’s happy with being a Celtic and excited for the season to begin.

"I love it here. That'll never change, whether I sign before the season or not" Derrick White discusses the status of a potential contract extension with the Celtics 🍀 Presented by https://t.co/RSS1SF0E1q pic.twitter.com/cG7yNhRDCh — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 17, 2023

“I love it here. It’s been great being here, being a Celtic. That’ll never change, whether I sign before the season or not. If it happens, great. If not, I’m still excited for the season and to be here,” White told reporters on October 17, per NBC Sports Boston.

The Celtics have worked out multiple extensions throughout the course of the 2023 NBA Offseason, including Kristaps Porzingis, Jaylen Brown, and Payton Pritchard. They also need to work out extensions with some of their other players in the near future, including White, Jayson Tatum, and Jrue Holiday.

Despite the two sides not coming to an agreement as of now, White is not letting that affect how he feels about the Celtics, and given how much time they have until they can agree to an extension, it doesn’t appear to be a big deal.

D’Angelo Russell Shouts Out Derrick White

After the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in their preseason game on October 15, Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell singled out White as someone who he takes inspiration from as a player.

“I think we can beat a lot of teams, and we can win a lot of games.” @Dloading's expectations for the season. pic.twitter.com/fXHR4VSpOJ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 16, 2023

“I’m not using preseason as preseason. I’m using it as the first few games of the season,” Russell said on October 15, per Spectrum SportsNet’s X account. “That’s just my approach. If I look crazy doing it or picking up guys full-court, diving, and doing all that, that’s what I’m gonna be. My inspiration has been Derrick White. I wanna be Derrick White. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for what he does, makes all the winning plays, and that’s who I wanna be.”

Russell is known more for his ability to score the basketball than his defense, making him a stark contrast to White. However, with the Lakers’ expectations this season, Russell morphing himself into a player like White would help their title aspirations much like how White helps the Celtics in that regard.

JJ Redick Questions Derrick White’s ESPN Snub

White was among the more notable snubs from ESPN’s Top 100 list in 2023. Among those who vehemently disagreed with White not showing up was former NBA player JJ Redick, who questioned the expertise of those who decided to leave White off the list.

.@jj_redick had some thoughts on ESPN's Top 100 list … Listen to the full episode of The Old Man and the Three Things with JJ, @NekiasNBA, and @stevejones20 on Amazon Music: https://t.co/JI7KOU2Ypz pic.twitter.com/7zyz3NtBjM — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) October 16, 2023

“Of these 150 people who claim to be basketball experts, how is Derrick White not in the Top 100?” Redick asked Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones on “The Old Man & the Three” podcast. “How is that possible? He’s a top-50 player! What playoff games were you watching last year? Oh my god…It’s a troll for engagement. That’s all it is.”

Despite White not being named on the list, Redick’s and Russell’s words demonstrate that the Celtics guard is getting some recognition around the league for what he does as a player. If the Celtics go on an even longer playoff run in 2024, White may put himself on notice to the rest of the league.