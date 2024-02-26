Derrick White, Payton Pritchard Wanted Celtics to Bring Back 6-Time Star

He may have only played for the Boston Celtics for one season, but Blake Griffin left a strong impression on his teammates. So much so that multiple players on the Celtics roster wanted him to return for round two.

When asked by “Pardon My Take” why Griffin was not on the roster, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White admitted that they tried to persuade him. Also, they’re not the only ones.

“I don’t know. We begged him to,” Pritchard said. White then added that “the whole team has been begging him to.”

Pritchard added that their begging for Blake’s return has continued throughout the season.

“I texted him actually a week ago or two jokingly being like, ‘Coming back for one last ride?’ He says he’s enjoying his life,” Pritchard said.

Griffin played one season for the Celtics during the 2022-23 season. He played 41 games, but he also started 16 games, usually whenever Al Horford or Robert Williams III couldn’t play. Griffin was not the high-flyer he was when he played for the Clippers. However, he showed hustle and a solid three-point shot, shooting 34.8% from three.

Griffin has yet to announce that he is officially retired. At this stage, he may simply take the season off then come back for the 2024-25 season.

Blake Griffin Loved Playing for Boston

After White and Pritchard gave their candid thoughts on Blake Griffin, “Pardon My Take” then wanted to hear from the horse’s mouth. When they got a hold of Griffin, he explained how his life has been since his lone season in Boston.

“We talk quite a bit,” Griffin said. “I’m just enjoying my life right now, guys.”

Even though he has chosen not return for the time being, Griffin explained why he loved playing for the Celtics.

“Boston is unbelievable,” Griffin said. “Living in Boston, playing in Boston was, like, one of the best experiences. Dude, the fans are incredible. Having a team that is so championship-focused. One of the best parts is the players on that team are just like such a great group of guys.”

He also explained his belief in the Celtics’ chances to win the title.

“They’re my favorites,” Griffin said. “I don’t guarantee. I don’t want to put bad juju on them, but they are the heavy favorites in my mind.”

If Griffin returned, he’d have to compete with Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman for minutes off the bench.

Joe Mazzulla’s Thoughts on Blake Griffin’s Return

Joe Mazzulla told reporters about when he discussed Blake Griffin potentially returning to the Celtics during the 2023 offseason.

“I talked to him a little bit in the offseason. I talked to him like one or two times when we were in LA. When he told me at the end of last season that his family was the most important thing, I stopped talking to him about it because I know what it’s like to be away from your kids and be away from your family. He’s always going to make a decision that’s best for him,” Mazzulla told reporters on February 26, per Bobby Manning’s X account.

Mazzulla also added that Blake told him that his kids were what’s most important to him.

It’s clear that Griffin not returning to Boston had nothing to do with Boston. At the very least, he wanted to take a break.