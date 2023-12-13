Derrick White Quick To Answer Why the Celtics Dominate at Home: ‘It’s Pretty Simple’

Joe Mazzulla was once asked why his Boston Celtics team was so dominant at home, and he had no idea how to answer the question. Derrick White was asked the same thing after Boston rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, December 12. White wasted no time in giving his thoughts.

Derrick White Credits Boston’s Fans for Success at TD Garden

The Celtics share the NBA’s best record with the Minnesota Timberwolves at 17-5. Perfect at home entering Tuesday’s game with Cleveland, the Celtics trailed by 10 points after the first quarter and were down by as many as 15 in the second before mounting a furious comeback in a 120-113 victory. The win kept Boston unbeaten at TD Garden at 11-0, and Boston remains the lone team with a perfect mark at home.

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Mazzulla was recently asked why the Celtics have had so much success at TD Garden. The coach seemingly had no desire to speculate.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I honestly don’t. I couldn’t tell you why. I have no idea.”

White, who put up 17 points in the win over the Cavs, was asked the same question after the game.

White didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“We’ve got the best fans in the league,” he said. “It’s pretty simple.”

White Has Been a Major Factor in Boston’s Success

White doesn’t get the star treatment that teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown do, and that’s OK with him.

The 6-foot-4 guard shifted into Boston’s starting lineup this season after the Celtics traded veteran guard Marcus Smart in a three-team deal that brought back center Kristaps Porzingis. White has been outstanding, putting up career-highs in points (15.5), assists (5.1), and rebounds (3.8).

Beyond the numbers, White does all the little things to make a team better. His efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“More and more people are talking about it now, but I think he’s still very underrated,” Porzingis said. “He’s already put up some great stats, and his numbers are really good. But if you don’t watch the game, what you don’t see is all the steals, something like when he recovers on defense when he’s super late, and somehow he gets a steal.

“He can change the game, change the momentum. He’s really good at that. I think if you don’t watch the game, you don’t see. But when you watch the game, you realize how good and how important he is.”

White has become a favorite in Boston. The fans appreciate his unselfishness and the fact he works hard at getting wins instead of focusing on the stat sheet. While the fans love him, the feeling is mutual. This wasn’t the first time White has crowned Celtics fans as the best in the business.

In a game against the New York Knicks where he up up a game-high 30 points, Celtics fans chanted “MVP” as he went to the foul line. After that game, he game then a shoutout.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “We have the best fans in the league, so I’m always thankful and grateful for them. I’m not the MVP, but it’s always cool to hear.”