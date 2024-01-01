Derrick White Responds to All-Star Chants After Celtics Win

Derrick White’s all-star campaign has only continued to get stronger as the season has progressed. The Boston Celtics guard received “White’s an all-star!” chants when the Celtics played the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve 2023.

White is an all-star 🌟 Make sure to get your votes in at https://t.co/goCz6HsYGH pic.twitter.com/vKUN61fwfP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 1, 2024

After the game, White gave his thoughts on what it was like to get all-star chants from fans.

Derrick White reacts to getting All-Star chants on the road in San Antonio 🏆 pic.twitter.com/c7ryqQq2a9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 1, 2024

“I’m just thankful and grateful,” White said during his postgame press conference, per Celtics on NBC Sports Boston’s X account. “I just try to go out there and help us win. I think if I was to make the all-star game, it’s because of how much we’re winning and the type of team we have. So, I’m just thankful to be a part of this team and this organization and the culture that we’re building here. Me making it or not making it doesn’t change the fact that I’m thankful to be here.”

White is not a flashy name compared to the likes of Damian Lillard or Donovan Mitchell. However, as he said, if the Celtics continue to win games and get some separation, that would help his case to make the all-star game.

Celtics Teammates Support Derrick White’s All-Star Campaign

Before the fans started chanting it, Jayson Tatum showed his support for White to make the all-star game. On December 28, Tatum wore a shirt that said, “Derrick White All-Star.”

Jayson Tatum with a “Derrick White All Star” shirt 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/TgqGoGwX0F — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) December 28, 2023

During the closing minutes of the Celtics-Spurs game, the Celtics broadcast showed White’s teammates joining in on the “White’s an All-Star!” chants.

Crowd in San Antonio chanting “White’s an All-Star” and Celtics bench all got into for Derrick. pic.twitter.com/sZHkrtTVMB — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 1, 2024

During White’s postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin, Jrue Holiday interrupted while reiterating the chant, per Chris Forsberg.

Jrue Holiday crashes @tvabby’s walkoff to keep the Derrick White All-Star chants going. pic.twitter.com/Jx2VLt9Q4N — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 1, 2024

During his postgame press conference, Jaylen Brown praised Derrick White’s overall performance with the Celtics.

Add Jaylen Brown to the growing list of people in the NBA world who think Derrick White should be named an All Star this season: “Derrick has been playing unreal this season… he fits the criteria more than anything.” (Via @CLNSMedia) pic.twitter.com/cuD3lMYE8i — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) January 1, 2024

“Derrick has been playing unreal this season. He’s been making the right plays, shooting the hell out of the ball. I think he’s close to being like a 50/40/90 guy, so who knows what goes into the determination of how they select all-stars or whatever? I don’t think anybody really knows. The league is the one that makes the decision, but he fits the criteria more than anything, and he’s been playing great for us all year, so we’ll see,” Brown said during his postgame press conference, per Noa Dalzell.

Evidently, White has some strong supporters for his potential all-star berth this season. Chief among them have been his fellow Celtics teammates.

Gregg Popovich Praises Derrick White

Before the Celtics played the Spurs, head coach Gregg Popovich praised White for how far he’s come along in his NBA career.

Play

“I just couldn’t be more proud of a player,” Popovich said, per the San Antonio Spurs’ YouTube account. “When he first came, I don’t think he believed he belonged in the NBA. And to watch him develop through the years here, starting with the G League and playing with us and then starting for us and then taking more steps in Boston has just been a thrill to watch.”

Popovich explained why he sees White’s career arc as an inspiration.

“He’s one of the greatest guys ever, and his confidence has just exploded. It’s been a process. He’s been in the league six, seven years? I’m not sure anymore, but he’s a great story. Starting out at the bottom, believing in himself and doing the work necessary to get where he is now. So, just thrilled for him.”

White was a late first-round pick selected by the Spurs in 2017. By his second year, he was a featured rotation player before becoming one of their more valuable players. White has only continued to improve since coming to the Celtics. His progress could get him to his first all-star game and even, perhaps, a title.