Celtics’ Derrick White Responds to JJ Redick ‘Curse’

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has proven himself to struggle after appearing on JJ Redick’s “Old Man & the Three” podcast. Both times he’s appeared on the show, White has gone through an extended shooting slump.

After appearing on Redick’s podcast on December 8, 2022, White shot 40.9% from the field and 23.7% three, per NBA.com, before breaking out of it on January 12, 2023. Then, after appearing in the January 5 episode of the show, White had shot 34.5% from the field and 32.1% from three from then until January 15, per NBA.com.

Despite the struggles, White does not believe those issues came from being on Redick’s podcast. In an exclusive interview with Noa Dalzell, White explained why he doesn’t believe Redick’s to blame for his temporary shooting woes.

“I didn’t believe in it. It’s a long season, there’s going to be ups and downs, and I wasn’t really into the jinx or whatever they were calling it. Just gotta keep shooting, keep staying confident. Try to make some more shots.”

Despite the slump, White is putting up some of the best numbers of his career. Averaging 15.9 points a game, White is shooting 47% from the field and 41.2% from three, per NBA.com.

Gregg Popovich is Happy for Derrick White

Before the Celtics played the San Antonio Spurs on January 17, head coach Gregg Popovich gushed about Derrick White’s progress as a player.

“I’m thrilled,” Popovich told reporters. “I mean, I love the kid. I keep in touch with him, and, you know, he’s one of the great examples of working through it — playing in the G-League a couple of years, didn’t even think he belonged in the league. Started out at a small school in Colorado Springs and ended up his final year at Colorado.”

The Spurs drafted White in 2017 and developed him before trading him to the Celtics in 2022. Popovich explained how White’s come as far as he has.

“He worked his fanny off and got all those minutes there and gained confidence with each year,” the coach said. “He’s never stopped. He’s gotten better every single year, whether it’s shooting or understanding pick and roll. He always could pass really well, he had a good affinity for passing, he had a good sense of space defensively and how you get some things done. But it was mostly a matter of confidence.

“It took time, but he got there. And when he got here playing with the guys that he’s playing with, he took another step. I couldn’t be more thrilled for him. Wonderful young man.”

Derrick White’s All-Star Voting

On January 18, The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed the latest on all-star voting results. Derrick White places seventh in voting among guards in the Eastern Conference, garnering 515,882 votes.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo finish as leaders in the NBA’s final 2023-24 All-Star fan returns; voting ends Saturday: pic.twitter.com/Mlp2PWR6cD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 18, 2024

Starting on one of the league’s best teams has given White more spotlight this season. Pending any unforeseen miracles, White probably won’t be voted in as an all-star starter, but that doesn’t necessarily rule him out entirely. White could still make the team as a reserve if the coaches vote him in. However, White has plenty of competition with other Eastern Conference guards.

Between Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Tyrese Maxey, White has to beat some of the conference’s best scorers to make the team.