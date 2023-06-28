Derrick White Sends Marcus Smart Strong Message After Celtics Trade

It will certainly be an adjustment for the Boston Celtics when they start the upcoming season without Marcus Smart. Derrick White acknowledged as such when he gave his first thoughts since the Celtics traded Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies.

While talking with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, White first praised Smart for having the opportunity to play with him while also expressing his excitement to play with Kristaps Porzingis.

“The trade has been crazy,” White told Forsberg. “I’ve got a lot of love and respect, and it’s been a privilege to play with Smart. I wish him the best of luck in Memphis. But I’m excited to play with KP, too, so I’m looking forward to that.”

White then elaborated on the kind of player Smart is, detailing the impact Smart had on White and what the Celtics will have to do with Smart gone.

“You can’t replace what Marcus Smart does on both sides of the ball. There’s only one Marcus Smart, and he’s special. He was always pushing me and driving me to be better. And he made up for a lot of mistakes that we made last year. It’s going to be a big hole to fill. Everybody’s going to have to step up and try to fill those shoes.”

Pending any surprises, White is slated to be the Celtics’ starting point guard for the 2023-24 season.

Patrick Beverley Mentioned as Marcus Smart Replacement

The Celtics may very well walk into the 2023-24 season with White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard as their three-guard rotation, but they may look into adding someone who can replace what Smart did from a leadership standpoint. NESN’s Gio Rivera explained why Patrick Beverley could fill that void on that front.

“The stars are in alignment for the Celtics to add Beverley to their already improved roster for next season,” Rivers wrote. “Beverley, 34, is an unrestricted free agent with a nearly identical level of toughness to Smart, coupled with some much-needed veteran leadership and experience that Boston has missed. He’s vaguely reminiscent of Marcus Morris with Boston four seasons ago.”

Rivera explained why Beverley’s impact goes beyond the box score.

“Like Smart, Beverley’s numbers don’t speak for his intangibles,” Rivera wrote. “Beverley finished fourth in blocks per game (0.6) last season among all point guards in the NBA, just two spots behind Celtics guard Derrick White (0.9). Mind you, Beverley’s minute average (27.1) was the lowest among guards within the top five. His defensive intensity appeared during his final nine games with the Bulls in the regular season, averaging 1.7 steals, which included seven during the final two contests.”

At Beverley’s age, he wouldn’t be asked to have nearly the same burden that Smart did, but he would give the Celtics more guard depth.

Danilo Gallinari Linked to Miami Heat

On June 27, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Danilo Gallinari was likely to be bought out by the Washington Wizards.

“With Washington currently holding 16 players on guaranteed contracts, the Wizards are also expected to come to a buyout agreement with Danilo Gallinari, acquired in the Porziņģis trade, clearing the way for the veteran scorer to find a home with a playoff contender,” Fischer wrote.

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported that the Miami Heat may look into adding Gallinari if he hits the open market.

“One league source mentioned veteran forward Danilo Gallinari as a Heat possibility if he receives an expected buyout from Washington,” Jackson wrote.