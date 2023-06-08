Derrick White’s Dad Fires Shot at Kyle Lowry on Twitter

During Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Richard White, the father of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, took a shot at Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry while the Heat faced off against the Denver Nuggets, calling Lowry out for the screens he sets.

“Lowry is in pulling guard mode on his screens,” White said via his personal Twitter.

Whether this was motivated by the Heat eliminating the Celtics to reach the NBA Finals is anyone’s guess. Regardless, White has vocalized his support for the Celtics all season long. He reiterated his devotion to the Celtics even after the Heat eliminated them in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, saying, “Disappointing but always team Celtics.”

White made the rounds on Twitter on May 27 after voicing the pride he has in Derrick following the buzzer-beater Derrick hit in Game 6 against the Heat to save the Celtics’ season.

DERRICK WHITE BUZZER BEATER FOR THE WIN 🔥🔥🔥 CELTICS SEND IT TO GAME 7. pic.twitter.com/F8bw9aYpme — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2023

Though the Celtics season is over, White is evidently still tuning into the NBA Finals.

Proposed Trade Swaps Payton Pritchard for Kelly Olynyk

On June 1, The Athletic’s Jay King reported that guard Payton Pritchard wants to be traded this summer.

“With the new onerous CBA rules looming after next season, the front office will likely have to decide in the next 12 months whether it can afford its expensive veteran depth. Payton Pritchard has made it clear he hopes to be traded this summer, according to multiple team sources, so will the Celtics move him if they trade one of their core guards?”

In light of this news, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed the following trade between the Celtics and the Jazz.

Boston Celtics receive: Kelly Olynyk

Utah Jazz receive: Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari

Swartz explained why both sides would be interested in making such a deal.

“Olynyk makes his return to Boston a year after putting up 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and shooting 39.4 percent in Utah. He’d be the ideal third big for this roster behind Al Horford and Robert Williams III. The point guard-needy Jazz should have interest in Pritchard entering the final year of his rookie deal. If the 25-year-old works out, Utah will have the right to make him a restricted free agent next summer. Gallinari can help out if he’s completely recovered from a torn ACL. If there are any setbacks, his $6.8 million player option runs out in 2024.”

Damian Lillard Chooses Heat & Nets Over Celtics

During an appearance on “The Last Stand” with Brian Custer, Portland Trail Blazers star Lillard was asked who he would like to be traded between the Celtics, Heat, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets, should he get traded to any of the four. Lillard revealed which two teams he would prefer, which did not include the Celtics.

“Miami, obviously,” Lillard said with a laugh. “Miami is the obvious one, and Bam [Adebayo] is my dog. Bam is my dog, for real…Brooklyn is another obvious one because Mikal Bridges is my dog too. Both have capable rosters.”

Damian Lillard says Miami is ‘obviously’ his first choice over Boston, New York and Brooklyn in a hypothetical trade “Bam is my dawg” (Via @Showtime ) pic.twitter.com/9XhBZq3kIp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 7, 2023

Lillard has not publicly requested a trade, and there have been no reports that the Trail Blazers are looking into trading him, but the Trail Blazers have the no. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and may have to decide whether to continue building around Lillard or start fresh.