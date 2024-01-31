Derrick White’s Father Reacts to Aaron Nesmith’s Big Night Against the Celtics

Aaron Nesmith always seems to save his best for his former team. Selected by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Nesmith didn’t fit into Boston’s long-term plans and was traded to the Indiana Pacers as part of a package that brought veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Celtics. It seems like Nesmith hasn’t forgotten.

Nesmith had another big game against his former team on Tuesday, January 30, when he scored 26 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, and dished out seven assists in a 129-124 loss in Boston. After the game, the Pacers put out a graphic on social media to flaunt Nesmith’s big night. Richard White, the father of Celtics star guard Derrick White, had a little something to say about Nesmith’s point total.

Richard White Chimes In on Nesmith’s 26-Point Outing

Derrick White had a big night for the Celtics with 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting, but perhaps his biggest contribution in Tuesday’s win over the Pacers came on the defensive side of the ball. White is one of the best shot-blocking guards in the NBA, and his block of a Nesmith 3-pointer with 33 seconds left helped Boston maintain its three-point lead after the Pacers made a valiant comeback attempt.

With the Celtics holding a 127-124 lead, Nesmith attempted a corner 3, but White came across to swat it out of bounds.

Richard White clearly remembered the play, reposting the Nesmith graphic and adding a “#Not29” hashtag.

His son’s effort prevented Nesmith from getting 29 points, but more importantly helped improve Boston improve its NBA-best record to 37-11.

Richard White is active on X, always giving his thoughts on his son and the Celtics. You can find him talking plenty about the importance of the #stockexchange, a reference to steals and blocks. Derrick’s latest block may have been a game saver for Boston.

Nesmith Gives Credit to White After Block

Aaron Nesmith drives for the layup! Close game finishing on TNT 👀 pic.twitter.com/T9LCg4SjoB — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2024

Nesmith played like he had something to prove against the Celtics. While he’s averaging a career-high in points (12.4) and rebounds (3.9) he more than doubled those outputs against the best team in the NBA on Tuesday. He was everything the Celtics hope he would be when they drafted him, but finding a place for him in the lineup was always a challenge with all the talent on Boston’s roster.

“He’s been balling … he has a chip on his shoulder from being traded and all the things that were said about him,” Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton said of Nesmith, per Celtics reporter Bobby Manning.

Nesmith was Indiana’s best player on the court on Tuesday, but he gave plenty of credit to White, who came up big when it counted most.

Talked to Aaron Nesmith about that wild #Celtics #Pacers finish, posting 26-12-7 and Derrick White’s game-sealing block: “that’s why he was second team all defense last year.” pic.twitter.com/h1QHyS7G7x — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 31, 2024

“He made a block,” Nesmith said postgame. “I thought I had time to get a shot off. Didn’t think he’s get there. That’s why he was second-team all-defense last year.”

White was steady on both ends for Boston once again. He finished with 24 points and five assists, but his latest addition to the #stockexchange proved to be what mattered most against the Pacers.