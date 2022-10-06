Celtics Nearly Acquired Warriors Guard: Report

When the 2022-23 season starts, the Golden State Warriors will be the third team Donte DiVincenzo has played for in the past year. Last season, DiVincenzo was in the middle of his fourth year with the Milwaukee Bucks when he was traded to the Sacramento Kings. After the Kings decided not to keep him, DiVincenzo signed with the Warriors to be their next reclamation project.

Donte DiVincenzo will make this team so deep. He’s so good🫡 #Dubnation💙💛 pic.twitter.com/2xOfEo9qLI — UG(SCDG) (@SCDG2330) September 30, 2022

In a one-on-one interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, DiVincenzo revealed that he initially believed another team was going to get him before he was sent to the Kings mid-season: the Boston Celtics.

“When the trade deadline came, I didn’t know what to expect,” he told Slater. “I’d heard a ton of rumors. I was in a place where, you know, I loved playing with those guys, but mentally I did wonder if a change of scenery would help. Because I was going into free agency as well. I was still focused on both sides of things. So when I got traded, I was all over the place. Is this great? Is this bad? I thought I was going to Boston.”

DiVincenzo then revealed that he thought he was going to be traded for Dennis Schroder while not knowing why a deal to Boston never came to fruition.

“I think I was supposed to go for Dennis Schröder to Boston. I don’t know what happened. Somebody might’ve wanted too much. But that was my impression, that I was going to Boston. The Sacramento one came out of nowhere.”

Why the Boston Trade Never Happened

Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported on February 8 that the Celtics had indeed offered Schroder for DiVincenzo but explained why the two sides did not agree to a deal.

“Over the weekend, Boston offered Schröder to Milwaukee for Donte DiVincenzo, which the Bucks countered asking for Grant Williams, sources with knowledge of the discussions told The Athletic. Though sources said the Celtics balked at the offer, the teams continue to explore frameworks that include Williams.”

Williams, of course, remains on the team, while Schroder was included in a trade to the Houston Rockets that sent Daniel Theis back to the Celtics. Not only that, but Williams’ performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, in which he scored 27 points while hitting seven threes, played a role in helping the Celtics eliminate the Bucks to move on to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

Play

Grant Williams Sets New Playoff Career-High 27 PTS 🍀 Grant Williams Dropped A Playoff Career-High 27 PTS & 7 Threes! Stay up-to-date on news, live scores and stats with the NBA App:app.link.nba.com/-App22 2022-05-15T23:54:46Z

Had the Celtics included Williams in a potential DiVincenzo trade, who knows what kind of ramifications that could have had on their playoff run?

DiVincenzo’s Numbers Last Season

While DiVincenzo’s numbers last season remained mostly the same as it has throughout his career – nine points, four rebounds, 2.8 assists – his efficiency from the field took a sizable hit during the 2021-22 season, as he shot 35.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three, according to Basketball-Reference.

That is a far cry from his percentages during the 2020-21 season, where he shot 42 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three while putting up 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game.

Play

Newest Warrior Donte DiVincenzo's Top Highlights From 2021-22 Season The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have signed guard Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo, 25, appeared in 42 games (one start) with the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings last season, tallying averages of 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.14 steals in 24.0 minutes per game. 2022-07-08T17:37:36Z

DiVincenzo was signed by the Warriors in the hopes of him replacing what the departed Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. brought to the team last season.