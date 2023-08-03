‘Door Remains Open’ for Celtics to Bring Back Fan Favorite: Report

While he was no longer the high-flying spectacle of an athlete he once was during his heyday, Blake Griffin made quite the impression with the Boston Celtics during the 2022-23 season. Griffin endeared himself to fans with the hustle plays he made when he took the floor.

Blake Griffin just won over the hearts of a few 1000 Celtics fans with a single hustle play pic.twitter.com/xThZ1XSGK2 — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) February 16, 2023

It has remained up in the air as to whether the Celtics planned to bring him back. On August 3, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reported that his return remains a possibility.

“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast. Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer.”

Manning added what kind of contract Griffin could get if he and the Celtics come to an agreement.

“His veteran status allows the team to sign him for a second-year salary on the cap sheet — $2 million this year — actually less than (Justin) Champagnie would’ve made. Any other veteran with over 10 years of NBA experience would qualify for the same cap discount.”

Griffin could take one of the Celtics’ last two available roster spots.

Celtics Have Offered Contract to Svi Mychailiuk: Report

On August 2, Greek Publication Sports DNA reported that the Celtics have offered a contract to Svi Mykhailiuk.

The publication explained why the five-year veteran is contemplating what the Celtics are offering.

“For several days now, he has had an offer in his hands from the Celtics. With the minimum, that means around a million net earnings. But the full roster of Boston and the goal of the championship gives him a minimum playing time. He himself knows that every situation has a risk. You win something, you lose something,” the website said, translated into English.

The publication added that Mykhailiuk is fielding other options outside of the NBA.

“During the previous 10-15 days, Panathinaikos entered into discussions with his side through his agent. Showing him that if he decided to cross the Atlantic, he could expect a good offer. A proposal that currently does not exist, nor is it under negotiation for the simple reason that he still does not hear about Europe.”

Sports DNA then revealed that Mykhailiuk will choose in a few days.

“There will be news from America by the end of the week. Panathinaikos cannot wait for him forever.”

Mykhailiuk spent the 2022-23 season with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, where he averaged 6.9 points while shooting 44.5% from the field and 42.4% from three.

Danilo Gallinari Issues Warning to Celtics After Trade

On July 31, former Celtic Danilo Gallinari announced his personal podcast, “A Cresta Alta,” that he’s very much looking forward to matching up with the Celtics when they play against his new team, the Washington Wizards.

Pronto per iniziare questa nuova stagione…con qualche sassolino dalla scarpa da togliermi 💪🏻😜 Guarda la puntata completa su YouTube o ascoltala su Spotify e Apple Music.#ACrestaAlta #podcast pic.twitter.com/UyZqRxvGGS — DANILO GALLINARI (@gallinari8888) July 31, 2023

“I’m full of energy. I can’t wait to play against Boston. As soon as the schedule comes out, I’ll put an X on every time I play against Boston in Boston,” Gallinari said, as translated into English.

Gallinari never got the chance to play for the Celtics after signing with them during the 2022 offseason because of an ACL re-tear.