EXCLUSIVE: Doris Burke Goes Deep on Keys to the NBA Finals

We’re only two games into the NBA Finals, and we’ve already seen plenty of fireworks: A double-digit fourth-quarter comeback by the Celtics in Game 1. A vintage Warriors performance in the second half of Game 2. Draymond Green getting one technical foul and coming oh-so-close to getting a second. A ton of 3-pointers by both teams. No shortage of trash talk. And we’re only getting started in what could be a long series.

As the series heads to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday night, Heavy’s Madi Kroll caught up with one of the top basketball analysts in the world: ESPN’s Doris Burke.

Burke who indicated she thinks we’re in for a long series, talked about each team’s strengths, what she thought of Draymond Green’s performance during Game 2, and offered some insight into why she thinks Green’s postgame comments could come back to hurt him.

You can watch the interview at the top of this post. Meanwhile, keep checking back throughout the series for full coverage from Heavy on Celtics and Heavy on Warriors.