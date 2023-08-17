Celtics Draw Praise From Former No. 4 Pick for Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Former NBA player Drew Gooden is a fan of the drastic change the Boston Celtics made during the offseason. While talking with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Gooden explained why he liked the Celtics’ acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston Celtics with Kristaps Porzingis

are a tough team to beat in the East says Drew Gooden on Scoop B Selects: “I like Porziņģis because they didn’t have to give up too many pieces. I know Marcus Smart was a huge, huge, HUGE emotional piece I would say that you cannot probably… https://t.co/oJ5heS6hAP — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 15, 2023

“I like Porzingis in Boston because they didn’t have to give up too many pieces,” Gooden told Robinson. “I know Marcus Smart was a huge, huge, huge emotional piece I would say that you cannot probably replace, but when you get a guy like Porzingis that ultimately can play alongside Jaylen (Brown), and…(Jayson) Tatum. I say they’re going to be a tough team to beat in the East.”

Gooden was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He played in the NBA from 2002 to 2016. Much like Porzingis, he is a Washington Wizards alum, where he played the last three years of his NBA career from 2013 to 2016.

Kristaps Porzingis Announces Withdrawal From FIBA

Following an August 15 report from Lithuanian outlet BasketNews that Porzingis was not going to play in the FIBA World Cup because of a foot injury, Porzingis himself confirmed as such on his X account.

“It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup,” Porzingis wrote, as translated into English. “After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness.”

Porzingis added that both the Latvia medical staff and the Celtics played a role in his decision.

“This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process.

“Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can,” Porzingis wrote. “Our land – Latvia!”

Ir grūti, es jūtos ļoti atbildīgs savu un Latvijas valstsvienības atbalstītāju priekšā, taču ir pieņemts lēmums, ka es nespēlēšu Pasaules kausā. Pēc vairāku nedēļu atlabšanas procesa un atkārtota MRI izmeklējuma, vēl joprojām pēdas plantārais fascīts man neļauj atrasties uz… pic.twitter.com/mvyk4Dj8lU — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) August 15, 2023

Celtics ‘Not Concerned’ With Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Report

Porzingis came to the Celtics with a reputation for being injury-prone, so the news about his new foot injury bred some concern. However, The Athletic’s Jay King and Josh Robbins reported on August 16 that the Celtics are unconcerned about it.

“Though the 7-foot-3 sharpshooter indicated he’s not fully ready for competition at this point and determined it was necessary to continue the recovery process, a Celtics source reached later Tuesday downplayed any concern over the issue.”

The Celtics’ X Account reported the recovery time for Porzingis that same day.

“Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program and is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp.”

#NEBHInjuryReport Kristaps Porzingis has been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He will engage in a four-to-six-week rehab program, and is expected to be cleared for the start of training camp. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 16, 2023

The Celtics are all too familiar with players who suffered season-ending injuries during a FIBA tournament. Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL during the FIBA tournament in 2022, causing him to miss the entire 2022-23 season. Porzingis has avoided a similar fate, and it appears this case of plantar fasciitis is nothing too serious, but the injury risk will be there every time he steps on the floor.