Draymond Green Rants & Raves in Passionate Take on Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

Draymond Green is known for being outspoken and has a checkered history with the Boston Celtics following their NBA Finals series last season.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Golden State Warriors forward from throwing his weight behind Jayson Tatum in this season’s MVP race, as Green recently discussed the sacrifice Boston’s All-Star wing has made for his team this season.

“Jayson Tatum has been absolutely incredible,” Green said in a March 8 episode of The Draymond Green Show, “What you must understand is…Jayson Tatum could average easily six to eight points more per game. He’s that good, number one. But, number two, Jayson Tatum has done less to do more…Jayson Tatum has done less so that Jaylen Brown can do more for the ultimate good of the team so they don’t go through what they went through last year…Jayson Tatum has one goal, and it’s to win an NBA Championship. I can tell. I can see it…I think he’s taken an even bigger step back this year to take a much larger step forward. And it’s the most valuable player, right? Is that not valuable? Because again, if he averaged the six more points, what would people say?… I’m not saying Jayson Tatum is the MVP. I’m saying in looking at the MVP race, give Jayson Tatum some respect.”

Tatum has been electric for the Celtics this season, averaging 30.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 35.5% from deep, as he further strengthens his standing as one of the premier talents the NBA has to offer.

Paul George Claims Jayson Tatum is This Seasons MVP

It would appear that Green is not alone in his assessment of Tatum’s performances this season and what they have meant for the Celtics’ chances of success. When speaking on a March 6 episode of the Podcast P With Paul George, the LA Clippers forward shared his belief that Tatum deserves to lift the 2023 MVP trophy.

“What Tatum is doing is impressive. Young guy. Went to the Finals last year. He could have very well been satisfied with that. He’s gotten better, and his game has gotten better and he’s confident with who he is as a player in this league now, and it’s showing… He’s going crazy! And what is Boston, first in the East? You’ve gotta give it to Tatum, what he’s doing is incredible…Tatum is my favorite in the MVP race,” George said.

Unfortunately for Tatum, he faces strong competition for this year’s top individual accolade, with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Joel Embiid all having incredible seasons for their respective teams.

Al Horford Heaps Praise on Jayson Tatum

When speaking to ESPN’s Malika Andrews during a March 1 episode of NBA Today, Boston’s veteran big man Al Horford shared his thought’s on Tatum’s professionalism and how successful he will be when all is said and done.

“People are gonna have to acknowledge him as a winner. He is gonna win championships. He is gonna be an MVP. Hall of Famer. All that comes with it. He has the work ethic. He has the drive. I feel like he’s mature beyond his years in that regard, and he wants to win, so I think people are gonna remember him as a winner,” Horford said.