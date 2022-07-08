Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb on Recent Celtics Trade

Draymond Green has been extremely vocal since the Boston Celtics fell to defeat against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

However, in his most recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time champion changed course and praised the Celtics front office for the trade that acquired Malcolm Brogdon.

“The reason that trade catches my eyes is because I think it adds to something that Boston was missing. Which is number one, their depth. I don’t think they had many options at the point guard position in this past playoff run that your Warriors just won. I think that gives them that…I think that was an absolutely incredible move by Boston. I think that’s one that lets you know, ‘Hey, we’re not satisfied with losing in the NBA Finals.’ And arguably, depending on what happens, could be the best trade. If Boston goes on to win the championship, you look back at this summer, you’re like, ‘Wow, that was the trade of the summer,” Green explained on July 7.

Brogdon was acquired by the Celtics on July 1, with Boston sending out a package that included Aaron Nesmith and Daniel Theis, as they looked to quickly improve their playmaking after falling short at the final hurdle in the post-season.

Jaylen Brown Clapped Back at Draymond Green

Despite Draymond’s recent praise of the Celtics, he has been rather contentious since defeating the Celtics, even taking aim at Jaylen Brown in a June 30 crossover episode of JJ Redick’s Old Man and the Three podcast.

“When Jaylen Brown went to the media and said ‘he tried to pull my shorts down,’ I knew I had taken his heart. I knew I took his heart. Not that I’ll have it next year, I’ll have to take it again next time we play him. But for the rest of that series, I knew I had him,” Green said of Brown during the podcast episode.

Green’s shot at Brown didn’t go unnoticed, as the Celtics star took to Twitter to share his displeasure with how the Warriors star was acting in the wake of his victory, “You can say whatever you want when you win. Draymond got a podcast and lost his damn mind… You could never,” Brown said via Twitter on June 30.

Brown Rumored to be Unhappy in Boston

Brown and the Celtics might have come close to winning a championship last season, but according to a report by Jermaine Wiggins of WEEI, the Celtics star is beginning to grow disillusioned in Boston as he begins to look toward leading a team of his own in the near future.

“Let’s just say, we were in the same spot…I’m no snitch. All I’m saying is Jaylen Brown wants his own identity, and he ain’t getting that here. If he goes to Brooklyn, he becomes the guy. That team is now built around him,” Wiggins said on the July 7 recording.

However, with Green continuing to take shots at the Celtics, and Boston improving their roster during the off-season, it seems unlikely that Brown would look to force a move before attempting to exact revenge next season, after all, he does have two years remaining on his current $106 million contract, so it looks like he’s sticking around, at least in the short-term.