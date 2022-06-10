Draymond Green’s Wife Continues War of Words With Celtics Fans

Since the Boston Celtics crowd attacked Draymond Green with F**k you chants in the fourth quarter of their 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors, there has been a lot said about how crowds should behave towards players.

Green’s wife has been rather vocal on the issue, as she took offense to the crowd dropping f-bombs towards her husband while two of their children were in attendance, noting how other fanbases wouldn’t act in a similar manner.

Following the incident, Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, posted to her Instagram story, berating the Celtics fanbase for their treatment of her husband. However, as the strong takes have continued to pile up on social media, Hazel Renee has shared yet another post, taking the war of words further.

“Wow. F**k you Celtics fans. All I have to say is f**k you. The response I’ve seen from what I said is all negative. My Husband, Draymond Green is a human being, the audacity of your fan base, @Celtics, is just disgusting. My son was scrolling through his NBA Twitter burner account and came across some really rude comments towards his father. This can not be tolerated anymore,” Hazel Renee wrote on her Instagram stories.

Potentially, there is still another four games to be played between these two teams, two of which will be in the TD Garden. So, we can expect this war of words to continue escalating in the coming days.

Draymond Green Unphased by Chants

Speaking on his The Draymond Green show podcast following his teams 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics on June 8, the three-time NBA Champion was forthright in his response to the chants echoing throughout the Celtics arena.

“F**k you too,” Green said after addressing the chants. However, Green did note how he’s concerned about his family, after seeing them be visually upset following two of his three children witnessing the abuse he received from the crowd. But, Green has played in hostile environments before, and usually, he feeds off of the negative energy.

Green plays with intensity, heart, and hustle, but is extremely atagonistic in his style of play, meaning he often gets cast as the villain throughout the playoffs, and sometimes, rightly or wrongly, the villain gets heckled.

Steve Kerr, Klay Thompson Sound Off

Hazel Renee wasn’t the only one who took offense to how Boston’s fans conducted themselves during their June 8 contest, as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, and three-time NBA champion Klay Thompson both gave sarcastic comments when asked their thoughts about the situation.

“We’ve played in front of rude people before. Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston,” Thomspon said during his post game press conference.

“The crowd’s response to Draymond? Classy. Very classy,” Kerr said when asked a similar question to Klay Thompson.

It’s often said that by the time an NBA playoff series is over, both teams are sick of each other, and in this instance, it would seem that three games was enough to push things towards boiling point. However, the Celtics and Warriors are scheduled to do battle again on June 10, where Kerr and his team will be looking to tie the series and Ime Udoka’s men will be aiming to take a 3-1 lead heading into game five in San Francisco.