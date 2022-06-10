Draymond Green’s Wife Sends Strong Message to Celtics Fans

The Boston Celtics are up 2-1 over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. They stole Game 1 in San Francisco, proceeded to lose Game 2 in embarrassing fashion, but bounced back in Game 3 with a big-time win in Boston.

Boston reaped the rewards of stealing homecourt advantage on Wednesday night, as TD Garden was rocking. It marked the first time the NBA Finals have been in Boston since 2010, and the fans in the arena were letting the Warriors hear it.

Multiple times throughout the game, Celtics fans let Warriors star Draymond Green have it, singing out, ‘F*** You, Draymond’ chants. After the game, Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, posted an angry message on her Instagram story about the way Boston treated her husband. It read:

Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!” Renee wrote on her Instagram story. “Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you? The NBA has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct cart at every seat about fans and their behaviors and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant F*** YOU DRAYMOND or call him a B**** or MF? And nothing? Like that’s OK? Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little Celtics fans. Just shameful!

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to call out Celtics fans for their ‘F**k you Draymond’ chants as well as calling him a ‘b**ch’ and a ‘motherf**ker’ in front of her kids. pic.twitter.com/v3E7kajQDL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

She wasn’t the only person to call out Celtics fans after the game, though, as Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a sly remark as well.

Kerr Calls Celtics Fans ‘Classy’

After the game, Kerr was asked about the way Boston’s crowd treated Green. He responded sarcastically, calling the fans “classy. Very classy.” Every time Green did something to upset the crowd, they let him hear it.

"Classy. Very classy." Steve Kerr on the Boston crowd's response to Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/HaNGf2FMkK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 9, 2022

Kerr was also asked about Green’s performance in general, as he struggled all throughout Game 3. Despite this, the Golden State head coach says he remains confident in his star player.

“Yeah, he had a tough game, but I trust Draymond as much as I trust anybody. You know, he always bounces back from losses and from tough nights individually. He’ll be back on Friday,” Kerr explained.

Play

Steve Kerr on Celtics Fans: "Classy. Very classy." | Celtics vs Warriors BOSTON, MA – Steve Kerr was interviewed following the Warriors' 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Boston now has a 2-1 series lead over Golden State with a chance to go up 3-1 with Game 4 in Boston on Friday. On Celtics fans chanting… 2022-06-09T06:12:35Z

Green ended Game 3 with two points, four rebounds, and three assists. He also fouled out of the game in the third quarter after playing 34:47.

His teammate, Klay Thompson, also had something to say to Boston’s crowd after Game 3.

Thompson: ‘Real Classy, Boston’

The star shooting guard doubled down on his coach’s remarks, calling the Boston crowd “classy” and also criticizing them for swearing with children in attendance.

“We’ve played in front of rude people before. Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston,” Thompson said.

Play

Klay Thompson CALLS OUT Boston Fans For Swearing | Warriors Postgame Press Conference BOSTON, MA – Klay Thompson was interviewed following the Warriors' 116-100 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Boston now has a 2-1 series lead over Golden State with a chance to go up 3-1 with Game 4 in Boston on Friday. On Celtics fans chanting… 2022-06-09T05:56:20Z

This sparked outrage from Celtics fans, as Green himself swore in front of his son during his post-game press conference, saying that he played “like s***.”

Draymond’s wife: “my kids had to hear Celtics fans swearing at my husband. Disgusting and shameful!” Draymond: *swears in front of his kid during a nationally televised interview* https://t.co/GN0DilUWeV — noah twomey (@noah2me) June 9, 2022

Thompson finished Game 3 with 25 points, three rebounds, and three assists in what was arguably his best game of the series thus far. He shot 7-of-17 from the field and 5-of-13 from three-point range.

Golden State will have to deal with the crowd once again in Game 4, which tips off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time this Friday, June 10, in Boston.