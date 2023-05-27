Duncan Robinson Addresses Celtics Adjustments After Heat’s Game Five Loss

On May 25, the Boston Celtics won their second straight game against the Miami Heat to move within one game of drawing level in their Eastern Conference Finals series.

When addressing the media following his team’s loss, sharpshooting guard Duncan Robinson discussed the adjustments Boston has made that have swung the momentum of the series in the Celtics’ favor.

“They’re playing faster, for sure. Shooting more [3-pointers], which is a little bit more of their identity that they’ve kind of had throughout the season,” Robinson said. “We’re not surprised by that. We kind of knew that that’s what it was going to be and just kind of got to make it difficult [and] continue to make it hard. Obviously, they’re a good team with talented players, but we got some guys as well, so we have to continue to make it difficult,” Duncan Robinson said.

After struggling to find his shooting form over the last 12 months, Robinson is back to playing at a high level, and is currently averaging 9.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.4% from deep on 5.2 attempts per game.

Paul Pierce Backs Celtics to Progress to NBA Finals

During a recent conversation with Heavy on Sports Steve Bulpett, legendary forward Paul Pierce discussed Boston’s chances of making history by becoming the first team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in the postseason.

“I mean, they are who they are,” Pierce said. “They’re a team that’s always played well with their back against the wall. They’re counterpunchers. You know, their backs are against the wall, then they respond. That’s how it’s been all season long. I’m not surprised they’re in this spot. I’m a little surprised they went down 3-0, but they always play well when they’re in this position.”

On Saturday, May 27, the Celtics will head into game six of the Eastern Conference Finals, looking to even up their series and force a game seven back at home in the TD Garden.

Jimmy Butler Expecting Heat to Close Out Series

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ May 25 win, Heat star Jimmy Butler remained upbeat as he shared his belief that his team will close out the series in game six on May 27.

“We just got to play better, start the games off better on the starters, make it more difficult for them,” Butler said. “They’re in the rhythm since the beginning of the game but we’re always going to stay positive knowing that we can and we will win this series and we’ll just have to close it out at home.”

Should Boston win in game six, the momentum in the series will swing back in their favor, and they will be odds-on favorites to close out the contest in game seven, making history in the process while also repeating their feat from last season, where they knocked Miami out in similar fashion.

Of course, in order for Boston to force a game seven, they will need to take care of business on May 27, in a game that will be in front of Miami’s home crowd at the Kaseya Center – an arena where the Heat has lost just once all postseason.