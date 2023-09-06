Eastern Conference GM Praises Jaylen Brown’s Commitment to The Celtics

Jaylen Brown made headlines earlier this summer as he put pen to paper on a supermax contract with the Boston Celtics worth $288.2 million over five years.

For some fans and media members, the contract value was too high for the production Brown provides on the court. However, according to an Eastern Conference GM, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Steve Bulpett under the condition of anonymity, Brown’s new contract makes sense due to his commitment to the franchise and the city of Boston.

“If Boston didn’t have the kind of team that could win now, you might have to think twice about what you offer a Jaylen Brown,” The GM said. “But from everything we’ve seen about him and know, he’s not the kind of person you have to worry about. It looks like he’s invested in the team and not just his stats. That’s more important than people realize when it comes to how a guy’s new contract sits with the rest of the guys in the room.”

Brown might not be among the top-five wings in the NBA, yet he is one of the best scorers in the league and a genuine three-level threat, meaning he can get bucks around the rim, in the mid-range, and from three.

Jaylen Brown Has His Flaws

It’s no secret that Jaylen Brown has some flaws in his skillset. Yet, the same can be said for every other player in the NBA. Nobody is perfect. Nevertheless, Brown’s inconsistent playmaking has been a serious thorn in the Celtics side for the past few seasons.

Without an old-school pass-first point guard on the roster, additional creation responsibilities fall onto the shoulders of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, Brown has struggled, averaging almost a 1:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

I'm gonna miss the Smart/Brown back-cut actions next season. These were clutch all year. pic.twitter.com/N9387vf7FE — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) September 6, 2023

As such, Joe Mazzulla and his new-look coaching staff would be wise to limit Brown’s impact as a decision-making creator and allow him to become a score-first wing who dominates with his explosiveness and exceptional footwork.

Celtics to Show Patience With Final Roster Spot

Boston’s top-end talent may be locked in, but their end-of-bench talent is still being finalized ahead of the new season. Recently, the Celtics added veteran sharpshooter Svi Mykhailiuk to bolster their perimeter offense.

However, it would appear that Boston will remain patient with their final roster spot as they look to play the long game in the hope of an impactful big man becoming available. According to a recent report from Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are unlikely to rush into any deal for their final roster spot.

Per source, the Celtics have interest in bringing Blake Griffin back, but for now it’s unclear whether he plans to play next season.

That and more Cs stuff here: https://t.co/vTOGwVPwjO — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 5, 2023

“According to a league source, there are no imminent plans to fill the opening, and the team may wait to see which other players become available as cuts are made around the NBA during the preseason,” Himmelsbach wrote. “They may target some extra frontcourt help, but also could simply seek a good developmental piece regardless of position.”

Stevens used a similar tactic last season, where he kept his final roster slot open to provide flexibility. Given Boston’s top-heavy roster construction and legitimate 10-man depth, the Celtics should be in no rush to add a final name to their roster before the season.