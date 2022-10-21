Upcoming Eastern Conference Team Could Steal Celtics Forward in Free Agency

We might have a full season of NBA basketball to get through, but next summer could prove pivotal for the Boston Celtics.

Both Al Horford and Grant Williams will be hitting free agency, allowing other teams around the league to enter into negotiations with two core members of the rotation. According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy Sport’s Insider Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the Detroit Pistons could emerge as serious contenders to prise Grant Williams away from Boston.

No rookie extension deals for Phoenix's Cam Johnson, Charlotte's P.J. Washington or Boston's Grant Williams — all headed to restricted free agency next summer, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2022

“There are a few young teams with cap space and some really good players on rookie deals who will have money to spend next summer. Detroit is the one that sticks out. They need a guy who is experienced and young, who can give them an identity on defense.

Orlando is another team, you can imagine him in a Draymond Green role with a team like that. Even Oklahoma City, they are going to have to start winning eventually. He’d be a good fit there. They can all pay him,” The executive said.

Williams, 23, is in the final year of his current contract, and was eligible for an extension throughout the summer, however, on Monday, October 17, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the fourth-year forward and the Celtics had been unable to agree on terms for a longer-term deal.

Boston Could Look to Trade Williams

On October 19, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley released an article that postulated Williams’ immediate future with the Celtics, noting how the team could look to use him as a trade chip before the February deadline.

“The Celtics opted against extending Williams, which could be a signal that he’s not a part of the franchise’s future plans. Should they not want to cover the cost of his upcoming free agency, they should find a healthy market of interested suitors,” Buckley wrote.

Grant Williams seems like a guy Boston would want to keep around a while, but I guess he's also a valuable trade chip — ＰＩＥ 🥴 (@5GrootsPie) October 18, 2022

While the notion of trading Williams isn’t far-fetched, it would likely take a significant return for Boston to agree on a deal that would see their long-term replacement to Horford leave the franchise – especially after the Tennessee native had a breakout season last year.

Williams Remains Focused on New Season

New contract or not, Williams is in a fortunate position with the Celtics, in the sense that he’s currently playing for a team that has expectations of challenging for an NBA Championship and is coming off the back of an NBA Finals appearance.

On October 18, Williams spoke to the media about his contract situation and made clear that his focus remains on the upcoming season, rather than what could happen next summer.

“I think that for both sides, we all negotiated to get to that point. And there was no ill will. There were no frustrations. It was one of those things that you just couldn’t come to terms. It doesn’t mean that a deal doesn’t get done next year. It doesn’t mean a deal won’t get done in the future,” Williams said.

Last season, Williams averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and an assist per game while shooting 41.1% from deep, and will be hoping to continue building on those numbers throughout the final year of his rookie-scale contract.