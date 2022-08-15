Ex-Celtic Reveals How He Convinced NBA Champion to Join Team

The 2007-2008 Boston Celtics team won the championship primarily because of the efforts of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen. However, those three did not do it alone. Before winning their 17th championship as a franchise, the Celtics signed several veterans via free agency to join them on their quest. Arguably the most notable among them was James Posey.

Posey had previously won a championship with the Miami Heat in 2006, where he was considered a valuable part of the team. The year they won the title, Posey played 27.5 minutes a game, where he averaged 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds a game while shooting 39.8 percent from three. After his contract expired with the Heat the following season, Posey supposedly had his next deal lined up with the New Jersey Nets. That was until Eddie House stepped in.

In an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, House revealed that he convinced Posey to back out of his agreement with the Nets to join the Celtics by selling him on Boston’s championship goals.

“I’m going to Boston, and I said, ‘Get me (Posey’s) number, let me talk to him.’ Pose already had a deal with New Jersey. I just came from New Jersey, so I basically was like, ‘Listen to this. I just came from there. There’s nothing wrong with it. You’re going to get some numbers. (Jason Kidd) is going to be looking for you. You run the floor, Jay’s going to find you. It’s going to be fun playing hoops, but y’all aren’t going to beat this team. Come here, and we’re going to win a championship.’

“We were on the phone for the longest (time), and I switched his mind. He ended up coming, so I think that was an important piece.”

Posey averaged 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in the 22 minutes he played for the Celtics while shooting 39.8 percent from three, proving himself to be a valuable piece to the 2008 Celtics. Even though he only played one year in Boston, Posey still looks back on it fondly.

Posey Reflected on Winning Title in 2008

After attending Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony, Posey wrote an article for Basketball News detailing what it was like to win his second championship as a player in Boston.

“One of the things I’ll always remember about being a Celtic was the fact that when I came to Boston, I was the only player on the team who had already won a championship. Doc would sometimes ask me questions in front of the team and want to get my perspective. He’d ask me about things that Pat Riley preached and habits that Dwyane Wade and Shaq had. He figured that I’d gotten to the top of the mountain, so I at least knew what the view looked like, you know?”

Posey made a special mention of playing next to Garnett himself. Not just because of how good Garnett was, but the tone he set for the team.

“But even though I had that experience, being around Ticket was just different. He was so easy to rally around because he made it his personal duty to do all that he could to push everybody around him. And even after all these years, he still has the same unique energy. When Ticket walks in the room, it’s like you immediately get on guard. He just makes you want to be sharp and on point. He has the same energy today, but it was that times 10 when he was your teammate pushing you on the floor.

“Everyone on the 2008 team just has a special love and appreciation for Ticket.”

About last night. Appreciate the love as always @celtics Great to be HOME#KGweekend pic.twitter.com/Vt5ZRqw8bP — James Posey (@James_Posey41) March 12, 2022

Posey Took New Coaching Gig

On July 22, 2022, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Washington Wizards were hiring Posey as an assistant coach.

The Washington Wizards are finalizing a deal to hire James Posey as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 22, 2022

Posey has experience as an assistant coach in the NBA, as he was one of Tyronn Lue’s assistants when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the championship in 2016.