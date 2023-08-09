Celtics Receive Encouraging News on Kristaps Porzingis’ Latest Injury: Report

Kristaps Porzingis came to the Boston Celtics as an injury risk. The 65 games he played for the Washington Wizards during the 2022-23 season was the most he’s played since the 2016-17 season with the New York Knicks. It appears Porzingis is dealing with the injury bug again.

Rupert Fabig of the German publication Hamburger Abendblatt reported that Porzingis may miss the entirety of the FIBA World Cup because of a foot injury, and the Celtics will factor into his decision into whether or not he plays.

“Exclusive: According to my information, there are growing concerns that Latvia star Kristaps #Porzingis might miss the #FIBAWC due to injury. Understood it is something with his foot. Staff, himself and Boston #Celtics will wait until the last moment to make a decision,” Fabig wrote via his personal Twitter on August 9.

When Barstool Sports’ Dan Greenberg asked about the injury news, Fabig clarified that the injury is not serious since Porzingis has not been ruled out.

“Understood it’s at least nothing too serious because they are still discussing the option of him playing the World Cup,” Fabig wrote.

The Celtics have dealt with disasters that stemmed from previous FIBA tournaments, like when Danilo Gallinari suffered an ACL tear that caused him to miss the entire 2022-23 season. Luckily, it appears Porzingis’ injury will not fall under the same umbrella.

Kristaps Porzingis Ranked as Best Offseason Addition: Analyst

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley ranked Porzingis as the NBA Offseason’s top addition. Buckley explained why he had Porzingis ranked No. 1.

“The 2022-23 campaign was essentially a reminder about his unicorn-like blend of size and skills. In 65 games—the most he’d played since 2016-17—Porziņģis scored, swished, and swatted his way to full-fledged stardom. While he didn’t get an All-Star nod, he did receive top-20 rankings in player efficiency rating (23.1, 17th), estimated plus/minus (plus-5.1, 18th), and box plus/minus (4.3, 19th). He also posted the league’s second-ever stat line featuring at least 23 points, eight rebounds, two three-pointers, and 1.5 blocks.”

Buckley added that if Porzingis works out, he could receive multiple accolades now that he’s on a winning team like the Celtics.

“While injuries threatened to throw his entire career off-track at one point, this was (hopefully) a sign that it’s suddenly full steam ahead for the 7’3″ center. If he’s anywhere near this productive with the championship-chasing Celtics, he could wind up booking his first All-Star trip since 2018 or, in a best-case scenario, even challenging for his first All-NBA honor.”

Wyc Grousbeck’s Thoughts on Kristaps Porzingis Addition

Following the trade, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck praised Porzingis not just because of his talent but because of his mindset about helping the team.

Grousbeck talked up Porzingis while talking to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“He is a committed and now seasoned and effective player,” Grousbeck told Himmelsbach. “He’s a real force…He’s so ready to shine at this stage of his career. But he sees a team concept, not the KP show. He’s continually improved over his career, and he thinks this is his prime. But he’s about the team, his teammates, and the banner. He chose us…He wants to be here, and he wants to win a ring.”

Porzingis has been to the NBA playoffs twice in his career – both with the Dallas Mavericks – and has not made it past the first round.