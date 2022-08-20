Controversial Ex-Celtic Calls Out NBA, ‘They’re Really Mad!’

Former Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom continues to speak his mind about the NBA. In an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, Freedom stated that the NBA’s first and foremost concern is money, which is why keeping its good image is of the utmost importance to them.

“Everything the NBA does is either for money or a publicity stunt. It’s been like that for years, so I’m not really surprised. They could care less about the players, about the coaching staff and the fans as long as the league image is profitable.”

Freedom added that the league is mad that someone like him spoke out against their hypocrisy in their support of China, as he calls it.

“They are really mad because someone finally from the inside who played 11 years in this league — [is] going out there and exposing them one by one. And that is unacceptable… What is unacceptable is how they can bow down to the biggest dictatorship out there in the world. So that hurt my heart. I was like, ‘You know what? Enough is enough. Someone has to call out this hypocrisy.’ And I did it.”

Freedom was traded by the Celtics to the Houston Rockets at the NBA Trade Deadline, where he was promptly waived. Freedom has not played in a game since then, which, according to him, he was warned would happen by his Celtics’ teammates.

Freedom Claims Teammates Told Him It Was His Last Year

In an interview with ReasonTV, Freedom said that while he was protesting both China and Nike as a member of the Celtics, he was warned by several teammates that doing that meant the 2021-22 season would be Freedom’s last.

“I remember my teammates were coming to me one by one in the locker room and saying, ‘You know this is your last year, right?’ You’re not going to be able to get any contract after this.’ They were telling me, ‘Listen, you attack Nike. You attack China. You won’t play another minute for this league ever again.’ I was like, wow, they were really telling me (that) this is it. Just because I was talking about the situation happening in China. I expose Nike and some other companies and stuff.”

In the months following his last game in the NBA, Freedom has made it very clear that he believes the reason why he’s not in the league is not for basketball reasons.

Freedom Believes That Speaking Out Ended His Career

In an interview with Israel outlet Walla, Freedom said that because criticizing China could have hurt the NBA financially, the league has effectively forced him out.

“Listen, the Chinese market is a significant part of the business in the NBA,” Freedom explained. “So they will allow you to talk freely about what you want until it hurts their pocket. As soon as you do that, they will cut you. It is very sad and unacceptable.”

Freedom also added that because of what he believes in, he has no regrets, even if it meant losing his NBA career.

“I knew in advance that I would pay this price, and I regret nothing. These things are bigger than me, bigger than the NBA, and bigger than basketball. While I dribble in America, people are being killed all over the world or imprisoned and tortured in prisons. If this is the sacrifice I have to make, I’m ready to live with it.”