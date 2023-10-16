Former Celtics Rival Puts ESPN on Blast for Derrick White Snub

ESPN shocked the world when Boston Celtics guard Derrick White did not appear on their Top 100 in 2023. While fans reacted negatively to White’s snub, former Celtics playoff rival JJ Redick expressed his disbelief that White was left off the list.

“Of these 150 people who claim to be basketball experts, how is Derrick White not in the Top 100?” Redick asked Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones on “The Old Man & the Three” podcast. “How is that possible? He’s a top-50 player! What playoff games were you watching last year? Oh my god…It’s a troll for engagement. That’s all it is.”

.@jj_redick had some thoughts on ESPN's Top 100 list … Listen to the full episode of The Old Man and the Three Things with JJ, @NekiasNBA, and @stevejones20 on Amazon Music: https://t.co/JI7KOU2Ypz pic.twitter.com/7zyz3NtBjM — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) October 16, 2023

Redick, who faced the Celtics three times in the playoffs during his playing days – twice with the Orlando Magic in 2009 and 2010 and once with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018 – thinks very highly of White, who played a role in the Celtics’ last two playoff runs.

White managed to put up 50-45-91 splits during the Celtics’ 2023 playoff run while averaging 13.4 points, three rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the process. White will be known best for tipping in a buzzer-beater in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals to save the Celtics season.

D’Angelo Russell Calls Derrick White His Inspiration

White may not get much recognition from basketball experts, but he is getting recognized by his fellow players. Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell singled out White as his inspiration as a player after the Lakers’ preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 15.

“I think we can beat a lot of teams, and we can win a lot of games.” @Dloading's expectations for the season. pic.twitter.com/fXHR4VSpOJ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 16, 2023

“I’m not using preseason as preseason. I’m using it as the first few games of the season,” Russell said on October 15, per Spectrum SportsNet’s X account. “That’s just my approach. If I look crazy doing it or picking up guys full-court, diving, and doing all that, that’s what I’m gonna be. My inspiration has been Derrick White. I wanna be Derrick White. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for what he does, makes all the winning plays, and that’s who I wanna be.”

Russell is more of a scorer than White, who is better known for his defense. However, if Russell morphs himself into the player White is, the Lakers would benefit from having that kind of player on their roster.

Even if Russell doesn’t turn into a player like White, it’s clear that NBA players have noticed that what he brings to the table helps his team win.

Derrick White & Celtics Discussing Extension: Report

White is eligible for an extension with two years left on his contract. The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that the two sides have been discussing a new deal, but nothing has been agreed to yet, and even if they can’t come to an agreement, they can revisit in 2024.

“Derrick White and the Boston Celtics have been talking about a contract extension. Talks are ongoing, but nothing appears to be on the immediate horizon. Both sides have an October 23 deadline to reach an agreement on extending White’s deal,” Himmelsbach reported in an October 15 story.

White has proved his importance on the Celtics since being acquired mid-season in 2022. Letting him leave would not be the wisest decision knowing what the Celtics’ aspirations are.