$73 Million Ex-Celtics Starter Breaks Silence After Benching

Things have not gone swimmingly for former Boston Celtics starter Evan Fournier in his second year with the New York Knicks. Fournier last played for them on November 13 and has not played a minute since. On December 5, Fournier tweeted a picture of him warming up at Madison Square Garden with the caption, “It’s a marathon. Push through it.”

It’s a marathon. Push through it. pic.twitter.com/oh0qfZhjSx — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) December 5, 2022

In 13 games this season, Fournier is averaging 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, which are the lowest averages he’s had as a pro since his days with Denver Nuggets from 2012 to 2014. He’s also putting up shooting percentages of 34.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three, both of which are career lows for him.

He is also in the second year of a four-year, $73 million contract he agreed to with the Knicks during the 2021 offseason. This season, he will be paid $18 million and will make $18,857,143 next season, but he has a team option for the 2024-25 season.

The Knicks are 11-13 as of December 6, and there are no reports that they plan to re-insert him into the rotation anytime soon.

Fournier’s Thoughts on Benching

On November 20, Fournier opened up about his benching with Zach Braziller of The New York Post. Fournier put it bluntly when asked about how difficult his benching has been for him when he said, “How hard is it? It’s not easy. I’ll tell you that.”

While Fournier voiced his frustration, he supported Knicks’ head coach Tom Thibodeau’s decision to take him out of the rotation.

“I mean, you know, I always try to put myself in other people’s shoes. Thibs is trying to find a solution,” Fournier said. “I don’t think he made that decision because he [doesn’t] like me or anything like it’s a personal thing. He just wants to win, man. He does whatever he thinks is best. I can argue whether that’s good or not, sure.”

Even though it’s been hard for him, Fournier made it clear that he was going to stay ready in case the Knicks changed their mind.

“I mean, I’ve got to keep that mindset (this can change) for sure,” he said. “If I’m thinking about staying on the bench for the rest of the season, it’s going to be awful. Mindset is always the same. Do your work every day and live (with) the result.”

Kemba Walker Joins Mavericks

After playing for the Knicks last season, then being traded to the Detroit Pistons in a salary dump before being waived, Kemba Walker signed with the Dallas Mavericks on November 29.

After the signing became official, Mavericks’ executive Nico Harrison did not give an optimistic outlook on Walker’s knee in an interview on Dallas-Fort Worth Talk Radio Show, “The Ticket.”

“It’s not good,” Harrison said. “It’s not good at all. But he’s rehabbed it, and it’s the best he’s felt in the last two years, so we’ll see how long that lasts.”

Despite his pessimistic views on Walker’s knee, he believes he can be productive, especially since it’s the best Walker’s knee has felt, according to him.

“Well, it hasn’t been good for a few years,” Harrison clarified. “Even last year, he had 30-point games on it. But it actually feels better now. The reality is, if you look at it, it’s not good, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play on it.”

Walker has yet to make his debut with the Mavericks.