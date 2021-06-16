Celtics FA Trolls Fan Asking Him to Re-Sign for Wearing Rival Team’s Tee

There’s no doubting that the Boston Celtics have their work cut out for them in improving their roster for next season. Given the money the team is doling out to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, their cap situation will preclude GM Brad Stevens from adding a high-priced free agent.

So, barring a move to split up their star tandem or some misguided team agreeing to take on Walker’s contract, Stevens will largely be limited to using TPEs, the draft or exception deals to add to the mix.

One move the Celtics can make, though, is re-signing their big acquisition from March’s trade deadline, sharpshooter Evan Fournier.

Although he’ll likely be looking for a fairly substantial payday, Boston owns Fournier’s Bird rights. So, they’ll be able to bring him back if they want. However, doing so will worsen the team’s expected luxury tax bill.

There’s also the chance that Fournier doesn’t want to come back. Although he played well in spurts for the Cs down the stretch, his ability to integrate with his new teammates and overall efficacy were both hampered by injury and his brush with COVID-19. As such, he may be looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

Nevertheless, there’s a contingent of the Celtics faithful who are banking on a second go-round. On Wednesday, one of them took to Twitter to make a public plea for Fournier to re-sign. Unfortunately, it didn’t go quite as they had hoped.

Twitter user @KWahkahh‘s profile is identified as a Fournier fan page. And their Celtics banner image and shamrock emoji bio leave little mystery about their favorite team. So, it should come as no surprise that the fan used the platform to implore the French baller to say with Boston.

Alas, in the message asking him to re-sign, the person attached a selfie with Fournier in which they were wearing the shirt of an Eastern Conference rival. Fournier, who was tagged in the tweet, didn’t miss the curious wardrobe choice. In short order, he took the fan to task with a cutting reply tweet.

“Dude u literally wearing a Cavs T-shirt lol,” Fournier wrote.

Dude u literally wearing a Cavs T-shirt lol https://t.co/qlIEyRPWCJ — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) June 16, 2021

KWahkahh attempted to redirect, saying he would burn the shirt if Fournier re-signed. However, the damage was already done; the exchange quickly became fodder for fans’ amusement.

“The one time i meet a Celtics player and im wearing a cavs shirt,” the fan later tweeted, along with a slew of crying-face emoji.

Jaylen Brown Makes a Keen Observation About Playoff Coaches

The Celtics have reportedly prioritized the hiring of a Black head coach. And while doing so would be a positive step in the direction of diversity on the sidelines, it could also help the team win more games.

Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday with a keen observation about the coaches whose teams are still active in postseason play. Specifically, that a majority of them are African-American.

“Analytics : 7 nba teams are remaining 4 are [led] by African American head coaches,” he mused.

