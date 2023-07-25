Insider Reveals Likely Outcome for $73 Million Ex-Celtics Starter

Former Boston Celtics starter Evan Fournier is in a rough place with the New York Knicks. Fournier racked up mostly DNPs during the 2022-23 season, then said that he expects to be traded during an interview with Yahn Ohnona of the French publication L’Equipe. The question is whether that is how things will end between Fournier and the Knicks.

Steve Popper of Newsday revealed that the Knicks may very well buy out Fournier if they can’t find a trade destination for him, though he added the one hangup with Fournier and his contract.

“(Fournier) understandably is frustrated with wasting time in what he considers the prime of his career. A source indicated earlier this summer that if no deal is done, Fournier likely will be bought out, but for the Knicks, his contract remains an asset for now. With some low-cost pieces on their roster, a potential trade for a star might need his salary added in as an expiring deal.”

Fournier, who started 10 games for the Celtics before joining the Knicks in 2021, is in line to make $18.9 million for the 2023-24 season with a team option for $19 million the season after that. The Knicks are not likely to pick up that option since Fournier was effectively out of the rotation.

Celtics Not Likely to Bring Back Romeo Langford: Insider

The Celtics have one remaining roster spot for the final roster, though they also have a few spots remaining for training camp. One option they could look into is former lottery pick Romeo Langford, but MassLive’s Brian Robb explained why he believes that they’re likely to look elsewhere.

“Langford will get a training camp invite somewhere, but the odds are it won’t be in Boston. This team could use some depth on the wing, but that jumper has not come around. He’s still only 23, but he’s not worth the flier at this point for a team trying to contend.”

Langford was originally drafted No. 14 by the Celtics in the 2019 NBA Draft. Langford had struggled with injuries with the Celtics, playing 94 games total in two and a half seasons with the team before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Grant Williams Knew He Wasn’t Staying With Celtics

Ex-Celtic Grant Williams revealed on “The Old Man & The Three With JJ Redick” that he knew beforehand that he likely wasn’t staying in Boston.

“I had a pretty good understanding from the start (that) I probably wasn’t (returning),” Williams said. “Even just before free agency even happened. Before (the Kristaps Porzingis trade), I was like, (I) probably won’t be back. Not because of anything bad or anything like that. I was just more so, like, opportunity elsewhere and also like where I wanted to see myself in my career and how it was going.”

With Porzingis, Williams believed his role would have been diminished even further than it already was.

“I want to win, but I also want to compete and impact winning and be of value to a team both on and off the floor. I thought I had that a little bit in Boston. Then the role got a little diminished (and) up and down in that last year, and I was coming back to a situation where I was going to be in a similar position probably. Then you add Kristaps. That made it a 100% guarantee of movement.”