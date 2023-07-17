Evan Turner Reveals Desire For Damian Lillard to Join Celtics

The Boston Celtics may have swung for the fences by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis, but that hasn’t stopped some sections of the fanbase from coveting another star trade.

The most logical target would be Damian Lillard, as the Portland Trail Blazers star requested a trade earlier this summer. Nevertheless, Lillard has been vocal about his desire to join the Miami Heat. Lillard’s desire hasn’t stopped some members of the Celtics fanbase from dreaming, though.

In a recent interview, former Celtics wing Evan Fournier shared how he would like to see Lillard join the Celtics during the offseason.

“To be honest with you, I think what makes the most sense is I’m a big Boston Celtics fan, so I want to see him go to Boston,” Turner said. “You know, get him and see him play with Jayson Tatum. Give Brad Stevens credit for bringing in, you know, a championship piece.”

Lillard is unlikely to become the latest star to join the Boston Celtics, as it’s clear that his heart is set on joining the Heat. Furthermore, Lillard’s contract situation would make it difficult for the front office to balance the books, and bringing in Lillard would almost certainly cost the team Jaylen Brown.

Jayson Tatum is Not Recruiting Damian Lillard

In a recent video that emerged on the Ball Don’t Lie Twitter account, Jayson Tatum can be seen answering a question regarding whether he is recruiting Lillard to the Celtics.

“Nah. I ain’t got nothing to do with that,” Tatum said.

Tatum’s status as one of the best players in the NBA means that he will consistently be linked with other stars around the league, most likely regarding a trade that would bring them to Boston. However, Tatum has been teammates with Jaylen Brown for his entire career, so it’s unlikely that he would actively recruit a replacement player.

Celtics Have ‘Shown Interest’ in Austin Rivers

Another guard that is rumored to be garnering interest from the Celtics is Austin Rivers, as reported by The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

“Another free agent looking for work is veteran guard Austin Rivers, whom the Celtics have shown interest,” Washburn wrote. “Rivers, who played with the Timberwolves last season, is looking for more than a mentor role. Rivers is likely one of those players who will be squeezed out of the free-agent market and seeking an NBA minimum contract.”

Rivers spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, participating in 52 regular-season games, averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 35% from deep.

Should the Celtics acquire Rivers in free agency, he would likely undertake the role that Payton Pritchard comprised last season – an end-of-bench guard who can fill in during injury problems and garbage time minutes.

Whether or not Rivers would be willing to accept such a minimal role on the Celtics is a different question. Yet, a championship has always alluded Rivers, and the opportunity to be a member of a contending team could be a significant draw for a player that’s nearing the end of his career.