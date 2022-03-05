Ex-Celtic All-Star Sends Strong Message to Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown

Discussions surrounding the Boston Celtics star duo’s fit together have been rife this year, especially at the start of the season when fans were split on if Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were capable of playing alongside each other.

Narratives came and went in the blink of an eye. “They don’t like each other” or “They’re too selfish,” whatever reason you can think of to split the star duo up, was likely discussed in a local bar or on sports radio.

As the season has progressed and the Celtics have found their groove, those discussions have begun to dissipate, but the concerns about the pair’s longevity as a unit are still simmering underneath the surface, ready to rise once the team hits another rough patch.

Yet, one former Celtic believes Tatum and Brown are destined for great things, as long as they can buy into a selfless mindset. Speaking to Justin Termine on SiriusXM Antoine Walker shared his thoughts about the adjustments Boston’s star wings need to make if they wish to taste the ultimate success.

The Boston Celtics start off 2-0 in March and will host the Nets on Sunday! Former Celtic, @WalkerAntoine8, tells @TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 that Tatum and Brown can play together for years to come pic.twitter.com/Tci9rM1Fk0 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 4, 2022

“It’s always tough when two guys don’t need each other on the offensive end. They don’t need each other to score the basketball, both of these guys can handle, create their own shot. Both of them are capable of getting 30-35 on any given night, but what’s going to make them special is one guy has to recognize when one guy has got it going on.

And, once they learn to respect that and understand they’re still going to get the individual accolades, regardless of what’s going on, we’re both still gonna make our same contracts and make big money, and the common goal is to win, then they’ll get it,” Walker said.

Tatum Was Shocked People Wanted to Trade Brown

Players hear all the noise. From discussions on television to local radio stations repeating the same talking points over and over. When you’re in the NBA, being under the spotlight is part and parcel of the game, like it or not.

So, it should come as no surprise to find out that Tatum and Brown have heard the rumors, the whispers of discontent, and the trade proposals. In fact, they’ve even discussed their thoughts on the issue, confirming their wish to succeed in Boston.

"I couldn't imagine why you wouldn't want to have two of the best players that are under 25 on your team." Jayson Tatum on people who want to break up he and Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/aifI64Xd6b — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) February 18, 2022

During a recent podcast episode of JJ Redick’s Old Man & The Three, Tatum explained his shock at people wanting to split Boston’s star wings up, “JB has been to three conference finals, I’ve been to two. I think we’re both still very far from our prime. I think what people don’t understand is, you want to break us up, the grass is not always greener.

There are not a lot of guys in the NBA like JB. Or if you want to get rid of me, not to toot my own horn, I think I’m one of the best players, so I couldn’t imagine why you wouldn’t want to have two of the best players that are under 25 on your team,” Tatum told Redick.

Tatum and Brown Playing Well

It’s no secret that the Celtics have found a new gear in recent months, especially on the defensive end. During that time period, the team has remained healthy and had its full rotation available for selection.

However, it would be foolish to discount the Celtics’ sudden rise to health alone. Both Tatum and Brown have been displaying impressive growth in their individual games and their ability to play as part of a collective.

We’re seeing less isolation basketball and more team-centric performances from the young pair, making it even harder to envision Brad Stevens pulling the trigger on a deal to split them up.

Genuinely shocked ppl still run with the Tatum/Brown not a good fit stuff pic.twitter.com/gZwgmzGIdV — Trey (@TA1297) March 2, 2022

Suddenly, the trade rumors from earlier in the year seem like crazy talk. Sure, at the time, making a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to move Brown for Ben Simmons made a world of sense, or at least, you could have talked yourself into it. But now, with Tatum clawing his way into an All-NBA conversation, and Brown playing like he’s out to prove he should have been an All-Star, you wouldn’t want that deal to have occurred.

It’s easy to forget how young Tatum and Brown are, especially when you consider the amount of success they’ve had so early in their career. But, they are both yet to enter their prime, and for the Celtics, having both of them on long-term contracts, and playing with a smile on their face, can only lead to good results in the future.