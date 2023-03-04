Ex-Celtics All-Star Could Join Lakers to Help Fill LeBron James Void

Kemba Walker’s tenure with the Boston Celtics didn’t go as many would have hoped, as the veteran guard struggled with a knee injury that has plagued the last few years of his career.

However, according to Peter Dewey of Lakers Daily, it appears that Walker could soon find himself suiting up in purple and gold for the Los Angeles Lakers as the Western Conference outfit search for some additional ball-handling off the bench.

“Sources tell Lakers Daily that the Lakers are considering bringing in Kemba Walker for a workout. The team is looking for another ball-handler with LeBron James expected to miss extended time due to a foot injury…There’s no guarantee that the Lakers will sign Walker if they bring him in for a workout, but he could be a valuable veteran depth piece if they do,” Dewey wrote.

Walker has been without a team since being waived by the Dallas Mavericks earlier this season but would likely jump at the opportunity to help the Lakers qualify for the playoffs and then make a deep run.

Al Horford Heaps Praise on Jayson Tatum

Walker may no longer be the veteran presence in Boston’s locker room, yet, the trade that sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder was the same deal that saw the return of Al Horford, who has been integral to Boston’s recent dominance.

During a March 1 episode of NBA Today, Horford once again flashed his veteran leadership as he praised Jayson Tatum during an exclusive interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

“People are gonna have to acknowledge him as a winner. He is gonna win championships. He is gonna be an MVP. Hall of Famer. All that comes with it. He has the work ethic. He has the drive. I feel like he’s mature beyond his years in that regard, and he wants to win, so I think people are gonna remember him as a winner,” Horford said.

Tatum has been the Celtics’ standout player this season and has found himself in the MVP discussion as a result, along with making his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance.

Celtics Could Regret Not Trading Payton Pritchard

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Celtics could regret not trading away Payton Pritchard at the trade deadline, as the third-year guard is clearly disgruntled with his diminished role this season.

PAYTON PRITCHARD 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/lNYE9iNZ9b — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 15, 2023

“Payton Pritchard wants to play. He doesn’t always get that chance in Boston, where he’s buried behind a slew of established pros…If the Celtics don’t see Pritchard in their long-term plans, they should have cut him loose and sent him to some team with that kind of vision for him,” Buckley wrote.

Pritchard will now need to wait until the summer to try and force through a move to a team that can offer him a bigger role with more consistent minutes. However, the Celtics probably won’t mind that, as the sharpshooting guard offers elite-level insurance should one of Boston’s primary guard rotation be forced to miss a period of time between now and the end of the season.