Ex-Celtics Star Thomas Signs on for G League Spot

There was a time when Boston Celtics fans couldn’t imagine a world where Isaiah Thomas wasn’t their starting point guard.

The diminutive guard was symbolic of Brad Stevens’ overachievement during the early years of the Celtics rebuild. Known as the “King Of The Fourth,” Thomas endeared himself to Celtics fans worldwide for his never-say-die attitude to the game and his ability to raise his playing level when Boston’s back’s were against the wall.

It’s that level of play and overachievement that saw the guard make two All-Star appearances and even flirt with an MVP run before his time with the Celtics came to an end.

Unfortunately, after suffering a hip injury – which he played through, along with the loss of his sister – Thomas was traded as part of the package that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

Thomas immediately underwent surgery to try and repair his damaged hip but has been unable to recapture the form that saw him become one of the NBA’s greatest Cinderella stories. Because Thomas was, of course, a former 60th overall pick, who couldn’t find a sustained role with the Sacramento Kings.

Disappointingly, Thomas has failed to nail down a rotation spot on any of the five teams he’s played on since leaving Boston, often having to settle for 10-day contracts as he tries to fight his way back into relevancy within the NBA. Those teams included the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers, along with stops in Denver and New Orleans.

Thomas Has Signed With the G-League

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Thomas has signed with the NBA G-League, as he bids to prove his worth and fight his way back into an NBA rotation.

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

Thomas cleared G-League waivers on Monday, December 13, and is now free to sign with any team, per Marc Stein.

Isaiah Thomas has cleared @nbagleague waivers and is free to sign with any G League team, league sources say. The former All-Star, fresh off @FIBAWC qualifying with @usabasketball, plans to play in the G League Showcase in Vegas from Dec. 19-22. More: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 13, 2021

For Thomas, playing in the G-League is an excellent way of proving his health and ability to perform at the NBA level. After all, only a few months ago, NBA coach Damon Jones noted that Thomas was still playing at the level that everybody saw him reach in Boston.

“Really did family! For anyone who thought you’re not the @isaiahthomas from Boston they big tripping! He’s back and I seen it with my own 2 eyes,” Jones wrote.

Thomas Recently Played for Team USA in World Cup Qualifiers

In late November, Thomas was named as an injury replacement for the Team USA team, as they bid to make the FIBA World Cup.

Team USA participated in two games during November, the first against Cuba on November 28, which they won. Thomas scored 21 points on 35% shooting, with four of his makes coming from the three-point line during the contest.

The second game was a loss to Mexico, but Thomas was able to produce again, scoring another 21 points but this time on a much more efficient 63.6% shooting, while also providing the team with 10 assists, per FlashScore.

Thomas has previously represented Team USA during their qualifying phase during February. With no NBA basketball on his plan, the former All-Star guard is making the most of his opportunities with the national team. Now, with a G-League opportunity on the horizon, he will feel very confident about finding his way back onto an NBA roster.