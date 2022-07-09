Ex-No. 3 Pick a Target with Celtics $17.2 Million TPE

The Boston Celtics are still one move away from having a completed roster, or at least, that’s the common consensus.

Now that Daniel Theis is no longer with the team, after being sent to the Indiana Pacers as part of the Malcolm Brogdon trade package, the Celtics’ center rotation is short on both talent and depth.

Luckily, Boston has a $17.2 million trade exception, which could allow them to acquire a rotational center without sending too much talent in the opposite direction. When looking around the league, one big man stands out as the most logical target, due to his projected availability and fit within the Celtics’ offensive and defensive system.

Derrick Favors is currently under contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but, as Keith Smith of CelticsBlog recently noted, “OKC clearly has no need for the veteran big man. And it worked out pretty good last time Boston got an older big from the Thunder!”

If the Thunder are willing to part ways with Favors for a limited return, then the veteran big man could be the ideal addition for Boston due to his defensive IQ and ability to protect the paint.

What Would Favors add to Boston?

At just 30 years old, Favors still has plenty to offer a team, assuming they can find a role that suits his skill set. The veteran big man is more of a throwback center, relying on his size, strength, and post-moves to be an offensive weapon while relying on positioning and cutting angles to protect the rim.

Beyond Favor’s ability to manipulate angles on defense, he’s also a viable rebounder who can control the glass on both sides of the floor courtesy of his burly frame and impressive strength. Throughout his career, the veteran center has averaged 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during the regular season, along with 7.8 points, and 5.7 rebounds per post-season contest.

Celtics sign Derrick Favors: I like it. Useful veteran depth. Sixers sign Derrick Favors: He’s washed. — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) February 20, 2022

The Celtics aren’t known for using a floor-spacing center within their offensive system, so Favor’s limited jump shot wouldn’t be a deal-breaker, so long as he can set solid screens, and score in the post or off putbacks – things he has been successful at his entire career.

Boston’s Center Rotation is Shaky

Without Daniel Theis on the Celtics roster, their depth at the center position leaves a lot to be desired. Ime Udoka likes to operate with two big men on the floor at all times, meaning Al Horford and Grant Williams are usually deployed as power forwards. Given their success this season, where the Celtics fell just two games short against the Golden State Warriors, it’s likely they continue to utilize the same offensive scheme.

That leaves just Robert Williams and Luke Kornet as the team’s notable centers, and while Kornet’s size and shooting ability are intriguing, his lack of defensive versatility makes him a situational option, rather than a genuine ‘first big off the bench’ candidate.

As such, Boston would likely see Favors and his expiring $10.1 million deal, as an ideal candidate to be Robert Williams’ understudy, while they would also feel confident should the veteran center need to start some games throughout the season.

Of course, with Boston already projecting to be a tax-paying team, taking on Favors salary could prove to be a sticking point, but Brad Stevens has proven himself to be an astute member of the front office, so its unlikely Favors contract would prove to be much of a stumbling block.