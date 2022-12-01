Exec Reveals Injured Celtics’ Veteran’s ‘Hope’ to Play This Season

After re-tearing his ACL before the season started, it is not likely that Danilo Gallinari will play a game for the Boston Celtics this season, knowing how long it takes for a player to rehab a torn ACL. However, despite being out indefinitely, Gallinari has been putting up videos of his knee rehab since suffering the injury.

While the likelihood of Gallinari coming back at all during the 2022-23 season is low, an Eastern Conference executive explained to Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney why Gallinari would keep his hopes up that he’ll play this season.

“In a situation like that, you have to keep the hope up,” the exec told Deveney. “It is tough on a guy like Gallinari, who wanted to go there and help them win a championship.”

The executive then explained why the Celtics are approaching the Gallinari situation the way they are and how it benefits him.

“The teams with the good culture will take a player in his situation and keep him as part of the team, let him feel like part of the group even if he is not on the floor,” the exec said. “You have to keep up the hope that he will play, it will help him mentally going through the rehab process, and it will keep him in the group. Even if you’re resigned to him not being there, don’t give up the hope that he might. It can only help him.”

Gallinari has been listed on the Celtics’ injury report for their game against the Miami Heat on December 2 like he has all season.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Miami: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 1, 2022

Exec Explains Why Celtics Are Not Trading Gallinari

In a November 21 HoopsHype story, Michael Scotto projected the player from each team who was the most likely to be traded. When the Celtics came up, Gallinari

“Should Boston want to tinker with its roster and improve its rotation depth, Danilo Gallinari’s $6.48 million salary can be used as a trade filler,” Scotto said.

An Eastern Conference executive explained to Deveney why the Celtics will not trade Gallinari.

“They can’t trade Gallinari. I mean, they could, but it would hurt their reputations among players and agents. They sign a guy who really wanted to be there. He gets hurt, so you dump him? That is a bit too cold. They have been smart to play Hauser, but that does not mean they will move Gallinari. It would be tough anyway because he has an option for next year,” the exec said.

Gallinari becomes trade eligible on December 15.

Gallinari Has Not Ruled Out Return

Gallinari spoke with reporters for the first time since tearing his ACL on October 11. When asked if he had ruled out playing this season, Gallinari did not say yes or no but instead told them about how he’s approaching his rehab.

“I’m just taking (rehab) day-by-day,” Gallinari told reporters. “That’s the best way to approach a rehab and approach an injury like this, to take it day-by-day and not really think about what’s going to happen in the future. So that’s the approach that I have.”

Gallinari added that because he’s been through this process before, it’s difficult, but he at least knows what lies ahead.

“The good and the bad thing is that I’ve been through this already, so I know what to expect,” Gallinari said. “But it’s always tough, especially when you approach a situation like this, coming to play for the Celtics, ready to help the team win. It’s tough, but nothing I can do about it. We’re here, and now we gotta focus on the rehab.”