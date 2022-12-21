Exec Issues Bold Guarantee on Celtics’ Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics may have lost their spot atop of the Eastern Conference, but they still boast one of the best records in the NBA.

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, Marcus Smart could find himself being selected to an All-Star team if the Celtics rediscover their winning formula in the near future.

“Look, if the Celtics have the best record in the league in January, they’re going to get three All-Stars, and Marcus Smart is going to be one of them. It is hard to justify a guy shooting 43% and averaging (11.8) points making the All-Star game, but it is hard to justify not giving the best team three All-Stars. Now, maybe they lose that spot as the best team, and it becomes easier to make it just (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown. But there is a real chance that Marcus Smart could become an All-Star, even if he is one of the worst All-Stars to be in the game,” The executive said.

Smart, 28, has been an important cog in the Celtics’ offense this season, providing them with 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game on 43.1% shooting from the field and 34% from deep. If the Texas native can continue dictating the game’s tempo and making everyone around him better, it makes sense that he could earn his first All-Star selection.

Marcus Smart Believes Jaylen Brown Has MVP Potential

Smart has spent his entire professional career with the Celtics, which has given him a unique insight into the long-term development of Boston’s star wing duo. And, while Jayson Tatum is currently being discussed as a potential MVP candidate, Smart believes Brown can also find himself in that discussion in the not-too-distant future.

"When JB is playing at his highest (level) he's an MVP candidate as well" Marcus Smart on Jaylen Brown potentially being in MVP race pic.twitter.com/EP5UZeo16Y — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 24, 2022

“The things that he’s doing when he’s at his best is the same thing JT’s doing at his. You know, JT has been in the talks for the MVP race, and when JB is playing the way he’s playing at his highest peak, he’s in that race too…We got two sharpshooters that can do some damage. So, I’m saying, when JB is playing at his highest, he’s an MVP candidate as well,” Smart said.

Brown has been one of the Celtics’ most consistent offensive threats throughout the season, earning a reputation as a mid-range savant while also providing Boston with impressive averages of 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while converting his field goal attempts at a 49.6% clip.

Smart Impressed With Celtics Depth This Season

Shortly after the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks on November 23, Smart attended his post-game press conference, discussing how impressed he’s been by the team’s strength in depth this season.

The Celtics have lost four of their last five games, but will be hoping to halt their slide when they face the Indiana Pacers on December 21.