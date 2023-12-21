Familiar Face Floated as ‘Sneaky Free-Agent Pickup’ for Celtics

With one roster spot remaining, the Boston Celtics have plenty of options to choose from. If the Celtics plan to fill that last spot with another wing, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why he believes ex-Celtic Javonte Green would be a “sneaky free-agent pickup.”

“Javonte Green spent his first season-plus with the Shamrocks, forming a close bond with Jayson Tatum in the process. Green also endeared himself to the fanbase with insatiable energy and occasional aerial antics. He does his best work defensively, but his hustle and hops can give the open-court offense some extra zip,” Buckley wrote in a December 20 story.

Buckley added the one obstacle Green would have to get over to be brought back.

“He had knee surgery in January and couldn’t crack the Chicago Bulls‘ rotation upon his return, so he might have to prove his health before securing his NBA return. If his knee is good to go, though, he could still spark this squad like he has in the past.”

The Celtics have plenty of backup wings that they’ve only played when their rotation players are out with injuries. Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Lamar Stevens have all sparsely seen the floor. If the Celtics got rid of most or all of them in a trade, then adding Green would make some sense.

Javonte Green Would ‘Welcome Return’ to Celtics: Sources

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney reported that Javonte Green would be all for a second go-round with the Celtics.

“Green, a close friend of Celtics star Jayson Tatum, ‘would welcome,’ a return to the Celtics, a source said,” Deveney wrote in a June 28 story.

Despite Green’s reported interest, there has yet to be any confirmation that the feeling is mutual between the two sides. Brad Stevens has re-acquired multiple players who previously played for the Celtics, like Al Horford and Daniel Theis. Hence, he wouldn’t be above bringing back an ex-Celtic if he felt it was necessary. Should the Celtics find themselves short on wings in the near future, they may call Green’s name.

After a preseason stint with the Golden State Warriors, Green is currently a free agent, so he is attainable. Green played for the Celtics from 2019 to 2021, when they traded him, along with Daniel Theis, to the Bulls at the trade deadline.

Celtics Will Be ‘Aggressive’ in Pursuing Bench Help: Report

NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Celtics will be on the lookout for more bench help via trade.

"[The Boston Celtics] are going to be aggressive in just seeing what could be out there for bench help."@ShamsCharania on the Boston Celtics. 📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/xY7M5LBmtl — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 18, 2023

“The Celtics will be active on the trade market to pursue bench help. They want to see what’s out there in the marketplace,” Charania said on “Run It Back” on December 18. “They are going to be aggressive in just seeing what could be out there for bench help.”

The Celtics don’t have much in terms of matching expendable salaries to offer in a trade. However, they have multiple trade exceptions, including the $6.2 million Grant Williams TPE, to use. If the Celtics find a way to upgrade their bench and potentially open up more roster spots, that would open the door for a Javonte Green reunion.