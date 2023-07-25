Celtics Blasted Following Jaylen Brown Supermax Extension

After months of speculation, a decision has finally been made: the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown have agreed to terms on a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension.

Though Brad Stevens has been rather vocal about his desire to lock the All-Star wing up for the long term, the number in which the two parties ultimately agreed to seems to have some fans questioning the decision altogether.

One Twitter user posted an image suggesting Brown had robbed the Celtics of their financial reserves.

Another fan pointed to his struggles in the ball-handling department as a major concern following the financial commitment, stating: “Should’ve included a “learn to dribble left” incentive.”

Should've included a "learn to dribble left" incentive — XANDER (@actionxander) July 25, 2023

One person also chimed in on his ball security follies, particularly during this past postseason run, jokingly valueing each turnover committed at $1 million.

That's like $1m per turnover in the playoffs — GameBlazers (@PlayGameBlazers) July 25, 2023

Many others stuck to the simple response package, deeming the agreed sum as an overpay.

What an over pay — Andrew Livingston (@AndrewLiv) July 25, 2023

Jaylen Brown is coming off a career-best season with the Celtics, finishing off with stellar per-game averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.

As a result of his efforts, the wing earned his second All-Star nod and his first All-NBA selection, the latter of which ultimately made him eligible for a supermax extension this summer.

Jaylen Brown Contract Details Explained

Jaylen Brown’s new contract with the Celtics is officially the richest in league history, surpassing Nikola Jokic’s five-year, $264 million extension signed with the Denver Nuggets back in 2022.

A fully guaranteed deal with no player options involved, according to CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn’s findings, “based on the assumed 10% growth in the salary cap (the maximum allowable within the CBA), it will pay Brown a total of $303,734,891 with an average of $60,746,978.20 per year.”

Attatched is also a lucrative “trade kicker” (simply a financial-based gesture to show that they plan to keep him for the duration of the deal), though the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reports it is “for less than the 15 percent max.”

He would also note that the Celtics will be compensating him “on a 6-month pay schedule” rather than the standard 12 month, which he simplifies as “more money in a shorter time.”

Celtics Will Turn Sights to Jayson Tatum Extension

With the Jaylen Brown contract out of the way, the Boston Celtics will now likely be putting all their attention into gearing up for next summer’s supermax extension talks with his fellow All-NBA cohort, Jayson Tatum.

As current projections suggest, the 25-year-old will be eligible to sign a five-year deal worth $318 million with the franchise in 2024.

Assuming Brad Stevens also rewards him with a lofty trade kicker, ESPN’s Bobby Marks projects that Tatum could realistically be looking at a total salary of $338 million, which would then kick in during the 2025-26 season.

JAYSON TATUM IS UNBELIEVABLE 😱 42 PTS IN GAME 7. #PLAYOFFMODE 📺: Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/6c6BLYruL9 — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2023

In just six seasons, Jayson Tatum has established himself as one of the league’s true superstars, and finds himself coming off his third All-NBA and fourth All-Star campaign boasting stellar averages of 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and just shy of a block per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from deep.