Celtics Fans Nervous Over Kristaps Porzingis’ Offseason Plans

Boston Celtics fans were none too pleased when they found out what Kristaps Porzingis’ offseason plans are. Following the three-way trade that sent Porzingis to Boston, FIBA’s official Twitter account announced that Porzingis headlined the players who would represent Latvia in the upcoming tournament in August.

Kristaps Porzingis headlines Latvia's extended roster for their first-ever World Cup! 🇱🇻#FIBAWC x #WinForLatvia pic.twitter.com/rp81Z3zNax — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) June 28, 2023

Celtics fans expressed their nervousness following the announcement. Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports posted a popular GIF of Jordan Peele sweating.

One tweeted that the three-way deal that got the Celtics Porzingis “should be canceled instantly,” with a GIF of Dragonball Z’s Vegeta looking concerned.

Another fan tweeted a brief clip of Jon Bernthal’s “The Punisher” freaking out, believing everything is going wrong, implying that Porzingis will likely get hurt.

Celtics fans’ apprehensiveness about the situation is because of two reasons:

1. Not too long after signing with the Celtics in free agency, Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL in that same tournament last summer, which caused him to miss the entire 2022-23 season.

Play

2. Porzingis has a reputation for being injury-prone. The 65 games he played with the Washington Wizards during the 2022-23 season was the most he’s played since his second season with the New York Knicks during the 2016-17 season, when he played 66 games. Between then and his lone full season with the Wizards, he’s played 48, 57, 43, and 51 games, and that includes missing the 2018-19 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Derrick White’s Thoughts on Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Derrick White gave his thoughts on the Celtics trading Marcus Smart for Porzingis while talking with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

First, he voiced his admiration for Smart while expressing his excitement to play with Porzingis.

“The trade has been crazy,” White told Forsberg. “I’ve got a lot of love and respect and it’s been a privilege to play with Smart. I wish him the best of luck in Memphis. But I’m excited to play with KP, too, so I’m looking forward to that.”

White praised Porzingis as a player, citing his performance against the Celtics in their final regular season matchup against the Wizards.

“He’s super talented. I remember the game in Washington. He was unreal. We couldn’t do anything to stop him,” said White. “On both ends of the ball, he can do a lot of things for us. So I’m looking forward to getting to know him better and welcome him to the team.”

The performance White is referencing was a game on March 28 where Porzingis put up 32 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.

Play

Javonte Green Would ‘Welcome Return’ to Celtics

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney reported that former Celtics wing Javonte Green, who has strong rapport with Jayson Tatum, would be open to a return to the Celtics.

“Green, a close friend of Celtics star Jayson Tatum, ‘would welcome’ a return to the Celtics, a source said,” Deveney wrote on June 28.

Green played for the Celtics from 2019 to 2021 before he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. Green was hampered by knee surgery during the 2022-23 season, which caused him to miss 46 games. Coming off an injury-shortened season, Green may be able to come to the Celtics on an affordable price should they want Green back.