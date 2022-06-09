Celtics Fans Catch Wrath of Warriors Star

Fans of the Boston Celtics let Draymond Green have it when the Celtics faced off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals. At multiple points throughout Game 3, Celtics fans chanted “F*** you, Draymond!” They even chanted it at him after he had fouled out of the game.
(NSFW: Language)
Teammate Klay Thompson did not take too kindly to the taunts from Celtics fans. In his postgame press conference, Thompson was asked if the crowd played a factor in how the Warriors played. Thompson said it didn’t while facetiously praising Celtics fans for chanting NSFW taunts at Draymond with children in the crowd.
“We’ve played in front of rude fans before,” Thompson said. “Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Really classy. Good job Boston.”
Head Coach Steve Kerr echoed that same sentiment when asked about the crowd in his postgame press conference after Game 3, sarcastically calling Celtics fans “very classy.”
Draymond Swore During His Postgame Press Conference
During Draymond Green’s postgame press conference following Game 3, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic asked Green how he felt he played, and Green responded with a simple, NSFW answer.
“Like s***.”
Green also had his five-year-old son Draymond Jamal Green sit right next to him while doing his press conference, so he heard every word of his father’s answer.
Both Thompson and Kerr mocked Boston’s classiness for the NSFW taunts they chanted at Green throughout Game 2 because there were children at the game. Evidently, Green also does not care about watching his mouth given that his son is sitting right next to him as he used NSFW language during his postgame press conference.
After the game, Draymond’s wife Hazel Renee expressed her disgust at Celtics fans for throwing cuss words at her husband throughout the game. She even added that Warriors fans would never do as Celtics fans did during Game 3.
Warriors fans may not have taunted any players during their playoff run, but they have taunted NBA Analysts like Charles Barkley. They even resorted to throwing trash at Barkley which prompted Barkley to stand up looking ready to fight.
Not all fanbases have the exact same methods, but they taunt anyone who they see as an enemy of the team.
Previous Celtics Fans’ NSFW Rants
Celtics fans chanting “F*** you, Draymond!” is nothing new when it comes to yelling obscenities during the games. They’ve even chanted those exact obscenities at other players over the past few years.
During Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Kelly Oubre Jr. got into an altercation with Kelly Olynyk in response to a hard screen Olynyk had set on Oubre.
When the series returned to Boston in Game 5, Celtics fans chanted the exact same NSFW obscenities at Oubre.
The next year, JR Smith caught the same wrath in Game 2 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals. After Smith shoved Al Horford in mid-air while trying to complete an alley-oop attempt from Marcus Smart. While the referees looked over to determine how to punish Smith’s actions, Celtics fans made that exact same NSFW chant at Smith.
Draymond Green wasn’t the first player to be cussed out by Celtics fans, and he won’t be the last.