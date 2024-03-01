24-Year-Old ‘In Contention’ for Celtics Final Roster Spot: Report

Neemias Queta currently plays for the Boston Celtics under a two-way contract. The Celtics have one standard roster spot available. While the Celtics could use that last roster spot to add a free agent, they could convert Queta’s two-way contract into a standard one. The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that the Celtics are considering that.

“The source said two-way contract center Neemias Queta remains in contention to secure the final spot,” Himmelsbach reported in a February 29 story.

The Celtics picked up Queta after the Sacramento Kings waived him to make room for JaVale McGee. He’s appeared in 23 games where he’s averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 61.3% from the field.

Under a two-way contract, Queta can play up to 50 games and won’t be playoff-eligible. Under a standard contract, there is no game limit, and he can play in the playoffs. Queta would also be fifth in the Celtics’ frontcourt pecking order.

If the Celtics don’t convert his contract, he will enter the 2024 NBA Offseason as a restricted free agent. Himmelsbach also added that while the Celtics will fill in that last roster spot, they’re in no rush to make any decisions.

“Yes, the Celtics’ final roster spot remains empty. Yes, they will fill it eventually. No, there is no urgency to do it right now.”

Celtics Interested in Otto Porter Jr. if Bought Out: Report

The Celtics will evaluate their option before they make any decisions regarding Neemias Queta. They may wait to see who else will become available. One option is Otto Porter Jr., who is a buyout candidate.

Radio host John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported that the Celtics will have interest in him if the Jazz waive or buy him out.

“The Clippers are interested (in Porter), the Celtics are interested, (and) the Suns are not.’ Gambadoro said.

The Jazz have not waived or bought out Porter Jr. In fact, Gamabadoro noted that despite the interest he’d receive on the open market, he simply may choose not play the rest of the season.

“The Celtics and Clippers have interest in Otto Porter Jr., but he has not asked for a buyout at this point, and he has not asked to be waived at this point. There is a chance that he is done playing for this season.”

Neemias Queta ‘Very Happy’ With Performance

Though Queta has only played when the Celtics have been undermanned, Queta raved about his time in Boston.

“I am being treated very well. I’m very happy with the way things have developed,” Queta told O Jornal’s João Gonçalves in a February 20 story. “We have been playing very well, and the season has gone very well – individually and with the team. Now, it’s a matter of continuing to stay on this path so that we end the year in a happy fashion.”

Queta also singled out Celtics fans for their support.

“I’m feeling more and more at home. The fans are able to support us in an incredible way,” Queta said. “Boston has great fans, so every place I go, I feel a lot of love. I’m very happy with this kind of support.”