Former 6MOY an Ideal Target for Celtics Following Legal Resolution

The Boston Celtics were easily one of the most active ball clubs this offseason what with their slew of talent acquisitions via free agency signings and trade endeavors. As a result, they come into the 2022-23 campaign viewed as one of the most well-constructed rotations in the association as well as the odds-on favorites to claim the Larry O’Brien Trophy come year’s end.

However, even with this high-end status, the Celtics should strongly consider the idea of making a few more moves before their October 18 tip-off and perhaps even during the early stages of the season in an effort to shore up some of the small, yet present issues found on their roster.

Perhaps the team’s greatest area of concern resides in the frontcourt, particularly at the backup big man position.

Considering the age and injury concerns that come attached to starting big-men Al Horford and Robert Williams III, respectively, Brad Stevens and company may wish to bring on a player who could serve as an insurance policy for either one of these talents should they be forced to miss time.

One player who could fit the bill for this type of need is veteran tweener-big and current unrestricted free agent Montrezl Harrell who, after having felony charges of marijuana trafficking reduced to a misdemeanor possession as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, could soon find himself being heavily pursued by frontcourt desperate organizations.

The Boston Celtics should be one of them.

Harrell a Great Fit for Celtics

A 2015 second-round pick by the Houston Rockets, Montrezl Harrell has made a name for himself throughout his seven-year professional career as a high-energy power forward-center hybrid who can have an impact on both sides of the ball.

The 28-year-old found himself suiting up for both the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22, playing in a combined 71 games and posting averages of 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and just over half a block per contest on an incredibly efficient 64.5% shooting from the floor whilst claiming the highest box plus-minus rating of his career (3.9).

From 2018 to 2022 Harrell served as a key cog off the pine for several playoff and championship-hopeful squads, posting 16.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 60.4% shooting during this span while earning himself the Sixth Man of the Year award for his efforts back during the 2019-20 campaign.

Signing the big man not only gives Boston a player who can help give starters Al Horford and Robert Williams the ample rest they need but also could help soften the blow of having recently acquired Danilo Gallinari miss the early stages of the season as he works his way back from an offseason injury that resulted in a torn left meniscus.

Other Options for Celtics To Consider

The absence of Danilo Gallinari leaves a rather sizeable hole within Boston’s rotation to start the season and, even when he comes back, there’s no telling how long it will take for him to get fully acclimated to the system as he’s slated to miss all of training camp and has a recovery timetable of at least two months.

With this, some would argue that the front office should consider pursuing available replacement options available on the open market, and, according to Keith Smith of CelticsBlog, there could be several players worth considering.

From past-prime perennial All-Stars like Carmelo Anthony to former lottery-selected talents such as Josh Jackson and Jabari Parker, there are seemingly a plethora of routes the Celtics could opt to take should they look to bolster their roster’s talent pool in the wake of Gallinari’s injury.