Former Boston Celtics Champ Standing 12 Hours After Heart Transplant

Scot Pollard didn’t spend a whole lot of time with the Boston Celtics. In fact, he ended his 11-year NBA career by playing just 22 games in Boston as a reserve center. Those 22 games, however, earned him a championship ring.

Pollard, a member of Boston’s last championship team in 2008, recently underwent heart-transplant surgery. On Friday, Pollard’s wife, Dawn, posted on social media that a donor had been found. Later that day, she posted that the match was a “perfect fit” and her husband is recovering nicely.

Scot Pollard’s Heart Surgery Went Well, Says His Wife

Look who’s awake and is feeling great! Breathing tube came out early this morning and he started cracking jokes and singing “I left my heart in San Fran-Nashville”. 🤣 We are all amazed at Scot’s recovery so far! ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HhApjcw2Py — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 17, 2024

Because of Pollard’s 6-foot-11 frame, finding a matching heart wasn’t easy. According to ESPN, Pollard needed a transplant because of a genetic condition that was likely caused by a virus he caught in 2021. Pollard’s father died of the same condition at age 54.

“Scot has a new heart!” Dawn posted on X on Friday, February 16. “Surgery went well and I’ve been told the heart is big, powerful and is a perfect fit! Now on to the crucial part of recovery. Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero.”

Scot Pollard is known for his outgoing personality and humor. He was the same old Scot immediately after surgery, according to Dawn.

“Look who’s awake and is feeling great!” Dawn posted on X with a picture of her sitting next to Scot. “Breathing tube came out early this morning and he started cracking jokes and singing ‘I left my heart in San Fran-Nashville.’ We are all amazed at Scot’s recovery so far!”

Pollard Standing Less Than 12 Hours After Surgery

Not even 12 hours post heart transplant and he is standing! We are all amazed at his progress! Keep it going! ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/XsdDYkVgcd — Dawn Pollard (@DawnMPollard) February 17, 2024

Shortly after surgery, Scot was standing up and on the road to recovery. Dawn posted a quick video of her husband less than 12 hours after his procedure.

“Not even 12 hours post heart transplant and he is standing!” Dawn posted on X. “We are all amazed at his progress! Keep it going!”

Pollard, 49, was a first-round draft pick out of Kansas. The Detroit Pistons selected him with the 19th overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

He played just 33 games for the Pistons during the 1997-98 season before Detroit traded him to the Sacramento Kings, where he spent the bulk of his professional career. Pollard played five seasons in Sacramento and averaged career-highs in points (5.9) and rebounds (6.0).

From there, Pollard played three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. In Indiana, he played in 155 games and averaged 3.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 14.9 minutes per game.

He ended his career with a year with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the Cavs, he reached the NBA Finals, but the Cavs were swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the championship round.

Pollard finally was able to bring home a championship ring the following season with the Celtics. He didn’t get much playing time in Boston, appearing in 22 games and playing a total of 173 minutes. The Celtics, however, reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1987. The Celtics defeated the rival Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the 2008 NBA Finals.