Former Celtic Drops Cryptic Tweet as Potential Trade Nears

With just under three weeks to go until the February 9 trade deadline, former Boston Celtics wing Jae Crowder will be hoping to be traded to a new team having not played for the Phoenix Suns this season.

On January 23, Crowder decided to ramp up the pressure on the Suns by tweeting out an emoji of an hourglass, then a clock, and then another hourglass, essentially sending the message that Phoenix was running out of time to find a resolution to their current situation.

⏳🕰⌛️ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 23, 2023

Crowder, 32, has been with the Suns since 2020 and has participated in 109 regular-season games for them, averaging 9.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists while shooting 36.9% from the perimeter and 40.2% from deep.

However, it would appear that he will not be making any further appearances for the team, and unless a trade is made, will sit out the remainder of the season, despite the Suns struggling for form and sitting 7th in the Western Conference, meaning they potentially face having to navigate the play-in tournament to qualify for the postseason.

Celtics Unlikely To Make A Trade

Unfortunately for Crowder, it would appear that a potential reunion with the Celtics is not on the cards. According to CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith, who spoke with multiple sources around the NBA, there is little chance the Celtics make a trade between now and February 9.

Celtics trade intel three weeks from the trade deadline@KeithSmithNBA empties what he’s heard about Boston on the rumor mill as the trade deadline creeps ever closer https://t.co/uyarpvzjp9 pic.twitter.com/Av3a5GIxhL — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) January 18, 2023

“Various sources told CelticsBlog that they expect Boston to be a top destination on the buyout market. One source said, “They don’t need to make a trade. Why bother? They don’t need anything. Brad (Stevens) already gave Joe (everything he needs). And that Gallo (Danilo Gallinari) exception (Disabled Player Exception) will allow them to outspend everyone else for a buyout guy. They can let the deadline pass and then just pick off the best free agent or two for playoff depth. And vets will all want the Celtics because they can get paid and they can win,” Smith wrote.

Should the Celtics decide to avoid getting involved in any trade discussions, they will head into the second half of the season with their current core, and given their successes so far, they should feel confident of making a deep post-season run.

Jayson Tatum Could Need Surgery

During an interview with CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Jayson Tatum discussed the potential need for surgery on his wrist once the Celtics season reaches its conclusion.

Jayson Tatum, who just spoke at shootaround, said his left wrist isn’t something that’s going to cost him significant time. Will he need surgery next summer? “Maybe. I dont want to say yes and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over” — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) January 23, 2023

“Maybe…I don’t want to say yes, and I don’t want to say no. It’s something we’ve got to look at when the season’s over,” Tatum told Manning.

It’s also worth noting that Tatum struggled with the same wrist injury during Boston’s run to the NBA Finals, something he discussed with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks during the off-season.

Tatum has been exceptional this season, helping the Celtics with averages of 31.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field, 35.1% from deep, and 87.1% from the free-throw line. When you factor in Tatum’s current struggles with his wrist, those numbers become even more impressive.

The Celtics are set to face the Orlando Magic on Monday, January 23, and will be hoping to avenge their back-to-back losses against them during their mid-December downswing.