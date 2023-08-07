Former Celtics Forward Leaves NBA, Joins EuroLeague Team

Former Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker has left the NBA in search of consistent playing time, reportedly signing a deal with Barcelona in Spain.

The former second-overall draft pick in the 2014 draft has struggled with health and fitness throughout his career, failing to live up to his billing as a future All-Star. Instead, Parker has bounced around the NBA, including one and a half seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he made 22 regular-season appearances, averaging 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game on 50% shooting from 3-Point range and 45.5% shooting from 2-Point range.

Jabari Parker has officially signed with @FCBbasket! https://t.co/4hZbAm8gc2 — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) August 7, 2023

Parker has been a free agent since leaving the Celtics in the summer of 2022 and spent last season waiting for an offer to return to the league – unfortunately, that offer never came. As such, the Duke product will now head to Spain, where he will play for one of the best teams in the Liga ACB – one of Europe’s most talented leagues.

Kemba Walker Has Also Joined a European Team

Jabari Parker isn’t the only former Celtics player to make the trip to Europe this summer, as former All-Star guard Kemba Walker has also made the decision to carry on his career outside of the NBA.

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Walker had signed a contract with Monaco of the French LNB Pro A league – the same competition that 2023 first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama competed in last season. Similarly to Parker, Walker’s NBA career had taken a sharp turn following a knee injury, causing him to bounce around the NBA before eventually looking to continue his career elsewhere.

Kemba Walker signs with AS Monaco https://t.co/s5bJ2vmp0Q — TalkBasket (@TalkBasket) July 21, 2023

After being traded by the Celtics as part of the deal to bring Al Horford back to Boston, Walker had spells with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks but was unable to rediscover the form that made him a fan-favorite with the Charlotte Hornets. As such, Walker will be now be playing in a league where the is far more rest between game days.

RJ Hunter Signs With The Charlotte Hornets

While two former Celtics players are taking their talents overseas for the upcoming season, another is heading back to the NBA following an unsuccessful spell in Australia.

According to a report by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, RJ Hunter has ‘reached an agreement’ with the Charlotte Hornets for the upcoming season, marking his return to the NBA following a three-year absence.

Since leaving the league in 2019, Hunter has spent time playing in Turkey and Australia but will now be hoping to make an impact with the Hornets and potentially secure a roster spot with the franchise moving forward. Hunter came into the NBA with a reputation for being a sharpshooter but has been unable to translate his impressive college production to the NBA level.

Free agent guard R.J. Hunter has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 5, 2023

The Hornets finished last season as the worst offensive team in the NBA, so will likely be hoping Hunter or another one of their flyers can help them find a new gear in the upcoming season. Celtics fans, however, will probably be pleased to see a former first-round draft pick back in the NBA, even if it isn’t with Boston.