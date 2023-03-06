Former Celtics Guard Rips Team Amid Poor Stretch: ‘At a Loss For Words’

Over the past few months, we’ve seen multiple versions of the Boston Celtics, from a free-scoring offensive powerhouse to a stout defensive unit; it’s clear the team is still looking for its identity this season.

According to former Celtic Eddie House who was speaking on NBC Sports Boston’s post-game show, that lack of identity could be Boston’s downfall in the postseason, as the team has less than 20 games to figure out who they are as a unit and how they intend to win games.

“A championship identity is solidified. You are what you are. You know how you’re going to play night in and night out,” House said, “Everybody can bank on one thing you’re going to do. You might do a few other things way better and that puts you over the hump, but what is our identity? At the beginning of the year it was 3-pointers. We’re knocking down 3s, we’re patient, we’re playing with pace and we’re sharing the basketball. And then it became we’re defending, we’re not knocking down the 3. I have no idea. I’m kinda at a loss for words knowing exactly what our identity is. I don’t know. Night in and night out it’s different.”

The Celtics have lost three of their last four games and are looking increasingly vulnerable on the defensive side of the floor, which has left most Celtics fans feeling uneasy about the team’s chances in the playoffs.

Derrick White: Celtics Need to Rediscover Their Swagger

When speaking to the media following the Celtics’ March 5 double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks, Derrick White spoke about Boston’s need to rediscover their swagger in order to get their season back on track.

“We just gotta get our swagger back. Find a way to play with each other, have fun out there. I’m sure we’ll get it back soon,” White said.

White has been one of Boston’s better performers in recent weeks which has come as no surprise given his steady season in Celtics green, where the veteran guard is averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game on 45.5% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from deep.

Al Horford Has Belief in Jayson Tatum’s Ability

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on March 1, Al Horford discussed Jayson Tatum’s ever-growing ability on the court, sharing his belief that the St. Louis native is undoubtedly a future MVP of the league.

“People are gonna have to acknowledge him as a winner. He is gonna win championships. He is gonna be an MVP. Hall of Famer. All that comes with it. He has the work ethic. He has the drive. I feel like he’s mature beyond his years in that regard, and he wants to win, so I think people are gonna remember him as a winner,” Horford said.

Given Boston’s precarious results of late, the Celtics will be hoping that their superstar forward can help lead them out of their current slump and get the team back on track. But, as House noted, the Celtics need to find their identity if they want to make a deep playoff push – just as they did last season when they became a defensive juggernaut under Ime Udoka.