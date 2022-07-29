Former Celtics Guard Close to Deal With Turkish Team: Report

It’s been a big summer for former Boston Celtics draftees, with Carsen Edwards becoming the third former Celtic to head overseas.

The former second-round draft pick is reportedly closing in on a deal to play for Fenerbahce next season, where he will hope to earn a more consistent role in the rotation and continue improving his game.

Multiple reports out of Europe say that former Celtics and Pistons guard Carsen Edwards is headed to Fenerbache in Turkey for this season. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 29, 2022

@Seeking an upgrade in the backcourt, Fenerbahce Beko has been linked to Texas-born point guard Carsen Edwards. The team based in Istanbul and the veteran of 75 games played in the NBA are in advanced talks,” Eurohoops reported on July 29.

Edwards is best remembered for his incredible March Madness run while at Purdue, however, once he entered the NBA, thing’s didn’t go to plan for him – despite multiple opportunities over the years.

In total, Edwards played 68 regular-season games for the Celtics, averaging 3.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists, but struggled while shooting the ball, hitting just 37.2% of his field goal attempts and 30.2% of his looks from the perimeter.

Semi Ojeleye Heads to Italy

Another former Celtics draft pick that is heading to Europe this season is Semi Ojeleye. The muscular wing has signed a deal to participate in the Italian league for Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna.

The journey continues! Next stop. Italy 🇮🇹 Jesus, keep walking with me! #virtus — Semi Ojeleye (@semi) July 28, 2022

“Chosen in the NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, he remains with the “Greens” until 2021, immediately showing off his defensive qualities…Semi arrives at Virtus Segafredo Bologna after making more than 300 appearances in the NBA. Virtus Segafredo Bologna officially welcomes Semi Ojeleye to the great Juventus family,” A team statement read on Bologna’s website.

Ojeleye, like Edwards, struggled for a consistent role on the Celtics and failed to impress when given the opportunity – despite his upside as a wing defender. Similar to Edwards, Ojeleye’s inability to find consistency with his perimeter shooting was ultimately a large reason why the Celtics looked to move on from him, despite his legendary work ethic behind the scenes.

Ojeleye played 254 regular-season games for the Celtics, averaging of 3.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.9% from deep.

Tremont Waters Signs in France

To complete the trifecta of former Celtics players heading overseas this summer, Tremont Waters has agreed to a one-year deal with Metropolitans 92 of the French pro league.

Tremont Waters is heading to France and he’s going to be special💪 pic.twitter.com/7xaxjksSSb — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) July 23, 2022

“A member of the Memphis Grizzlies roster during the 2022 NBA Summer League, Tremont played in 4 games for 21.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. For his third professional season, Tremont will leave the American continent to discover the French Championship under the colors of the Metropolitans 92! We welcome him,” A press release read on Metropolitans’ website read.

Waters spent two seasons with the Celtics, but due to his diminutive size, and inability to remain viable on the defensive end of the floor, the impressive point guard failed to cement a place in Boston’s rotation. Still, Waters appeared in a total of 37 games for the Celtics, averaging of 3.8 points, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game while shooting 36.1% from the field and 30.6% from the perimeter.

Hopefully, Edwards, Waters, and Ojeleye can all find some consistency in their new roles around Europe and continue to improve, with the hope that we see them return to the NBA in the future.