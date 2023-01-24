Suns Looking to Add Ex-Celtic, $96M PG Over Chris Paul Concerns: Report

While the Boston Celtics are enjoying an embarrassment of riches at the guard positions, the same cannot be said for other teams around the league.

According to a report by Marc Stein in his latest SteinLine newsletter, former Celtics guard Terry Rozier could emerge as a potential trade target for the Phoenix Suns as they look to navigate some concerns surrounding star guard Chris Paul.

After a significant trade and with 17 days still left in this trade season, here is my latest Monday assemblage of NBA Trade Deadline Whispers … since it's still Monday in every time zone in #thisleague but one: https://t.co/nPHClEBtCB — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 24, 2023

“Chris Paul is back for Phoenix after missing seven games with a hip injury, but the 37-year-old has played in only 27 of the Suns’ 48 games this season, having missed 14 games earlier due to a heel injury. Word is that those realities have prompted the Suns to start assessing their post-Paul future and thus identify Charlotte’s Terry Rozier, New York’s Immanuel Quickley and Toronto’s Fred VanVleet as potential trade targets…Rozier, though, is widely perceived as attainable given the Hornets’ slide into Victor Wembanyama territory,” Stein wrote.

Rozier has carved out a significant role for himself with Charlotte since being traded as part of the sign-and-trade deal that sent Kemba Walker to Boston and land him a four-year $96 million deal. In 180 regular-season appearances for the Hornets, Rozier is averaging 20.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per night while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37% from deep.

Jae Crowder Ramps Up Pressure On Phoenix

While Rozier is garnering interest from the Suns, another former Celtics player is doing everything he can to leave the franchise. Jae Crowder hasn’t played for Phoenix this season, having chosen to sit out until they find him a new team, and with the February 9 trade deadline fast approaching, time is quickly running out.

On January 23, Crowder decided to increase the pressure on Phoenix by taking to Twitter and posting a set of emojis consisting of an hourglass, then a clock, and then another hourglass, thus indicating that time is ticking out to find him a new home.

⏳🕰⌛️ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 23, 2023

Crowder, 32, has a reputation for being a sturdy three-and-d wing with the ability to help shore up a contending team’s rotation, and as such, will be hoping to find himself on a roster that is expecting to contend for a championship once the post-season rolls around.

Stephen A. Smith Considers Celtics To Be Front Runners

Unfortunately for Crowder, should he find himself on a contending team before the trade deadline passes, he will likely have to go through Boston if he wants to be crowned a champion. According to Stephen A. Smith, who was speaking on a January 20 episode of ESPN’s First Take, the Celtics are currently the best team in the NBA and should be considered as championship favorites at this juncture of the season.

“Boston’s the best team in basketball. They can hurt you in a multitude of ways. Right now, I don’t think anybody would argue with the fact that Jayson Tatum is a leading league MVP candidate; he is a superstar. They have the best depth in the NBA, one could argue about Denver as well, but I’m gonna pick the Celtics for the moment. And, not to mention the fact that their defense can turn it up a notch when Robert Williams is on the court. Right now, the Boston Celtics are easily the favorites to win it all,” Smith said.

With more than half of the regular season now in the books, it’s clear that Boston has the talent and depth to make a second straight run to the NBA finals; however, they will need to continue playing at their current level if they finally want to raise banner 18 and lift their first trophy since 2008.