Proposed Trade Sees Ex-Celtics 3-and-D Wing Team Up With LeBron James

Last season, it looked like the Boston Celtics had struck gold with Josh Richardson before they eventually traded him away as part of the package that landed them Derrick White.

During his time on the Celtics, Richardson rebuilt his value as a three-and-d wing, capable of carrying the offense for short stretches and locking up opposing wings. Throughout his 44 games with the Celtics, Richardson averaged 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 39.7% from the perimeter.

According to a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, he postulates a trade that could send Richardson to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with Talen Horton-Tucker heading to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal.

The Spurs don’t seem to be done in the trade market, with players like Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson and Keldon Johnson being floated around in trade talks h/t @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/c9ZiNTMnv4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentraIlI) June 29, 2022

“Moving Horton-Tucker for a proven three-and-D wing like Richardson immediately makes the Lakers better. The 28-year-old can play and defend multiple positions and averaged 10.2 points while shooting 41.5 percent from three last season between the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs. After his trade to San Antonio, Richardson ranked in the 89th percentile among all players with a plus-7.9 swing rating, per Cleaning the Glass. The Spurs are clearly punting on the 2022-23 season after trading Dejounte Murray, so moving a veteran like Richardson for a talented 21-year-old in Horton-Tucker is just smart tanking,” Swartz wrote.

Richardson Impressed in San Antonio

After heading to Texas at the trade deadline, Richardson continued his resurgence, and impressed in his 21 games for Greg Popovich’s team, averaging 11.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while starting 7 contests.

Richardson’s arrival might not have been enough to see the Spurs break into the playoff picture, but his multi-faceted offense and stern on-ball defense were both vital in shoring up a young and inexperienced Spurs bench unit.

Josh Richardson scored 7 of the first 12 for the Spurs, starting in place of the injured Doug McDermott. Love his gamepic.twitter.com/NFugvpMDAm — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 17, 2022

As such, it’s hard to envision the veteran wing being allowed to leave next season, but as Swartz noted in his article if the Spurs can turn Richardson, 28, into a young, high-upside wing such as Horten-Tucker, then they might be convinced to sit down at the negotiating table.

Brogdon Solves Boston’s Wing Issue

Since the Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogdon, there has been a lot of discussion about whether he will be the Celtics starting point guard, shooting guard, or come off the bench to play in one of those positions.

At six-foot-five, Brogdon projects to be a solid shooting guard next to White off the bench, and it’s a role he has previously excelled in, having operated as a primary shooting guard for the Milwaukee Bucks during the first three years of his career.

Malcolm Brogdon finished top 3 in drives/75. Not the most explosive—he uses his strength, angles, and incredibly unique ability to shake-n-bake while maintaining a north/south motion to get to the rim and finish with ease. If he can stay healthy, BOS just got much more dangerous pic.twitter.com/Vi4v2PhNLK — NBA University (@NBA_University) July 4, 2022

Sure, there will be times when Brogdon fills in as a backup or starting guard, but overall, his size and scoring ability should see him play on the wing more consistently than he did with the Indiana Pacers – something which could limit the wear and tear on his fragile body.

Regardless of where Brogdon plays, his addition to the team likely means the Celtics won’t pursue an additional wing in free agency or via a trade with their $17.2 million TPE that expires on July 18. But, if you’re off-season additions are Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, then overall, it’s been a successful off-season.