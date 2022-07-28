Former Celtics Wing Gets New Opportunity in Europe

It’s a cold fact of the NBA that not every player will work out, and some will find themselves outside of the league just a few years after being drafted.

Semi Ojeleye, the former Boston Celtics wing has recently learned this lesson, as the six-foot-six forward struggled to cement a spot within Boston’s rotation, leading him to stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, before eventually failing to secure a new deal as a free agent this summer.

However, it looks as though things have worked out for the Kansas native, as according to a report by Orazio Cauchi of BasketNews.com, and a Tweet by the former Celtics wing, it looks like he will be taking his talents to Italy next season, to play for Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna.

The journey continues! Next stop. Italy 🇮🇹 Jesus, keep walking with me! #virtus — Semi Ojeleye (@semi) July 28, 2022

“Chosen in the NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, he remains with the “Greens” until 2021, immediately showing off his defensive qualities…Semi arrives at Virtus Segafredo Bologna after making more than 300 appearances in the NBA. Virtus Segafredo Bologna officially welcomes Semi Ojeleye to the great Juventus family,” A team statement read on Bologna’s website announcing his acquisition.

Ojeleye Was Considered ‘The Giannis Stopper’

While Ojeleye was often limited in his minutes, and seldom featured as a prime member of Boston’s core rotation, he did leave fans with some fond memories – especially when it came to guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ojeyele’s impressive strength and low center of gravity allowed him to be a human brick wall against Antetokounmpo, absorbing contact at high speeds and barely moving an inch, thus minimizing the Milwaukee Buck’s superstars ability to dictate play with his physicality.

Brad Stevens says of Semi Ojeleye, who will start again tonight, "It's pretty clear that he's our best guy guarding Giannis." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 28, 2018

According to StatHead.com, Antetokounmpo and Ojeleye (when with the Celtics) faced each other 12 times, with Milwaukee winning seven of those contests, and Giannis shooting 55.3% from the field.

Ojeleye ended his Celtics career with averages of 3.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.9% from deep.

Tremont Waters Signs in France

Similar to Ojeleye, Tremont Waters was unable to find a home for himself within the NBA, and spent most of his time operating in a deep bench role, or participating in the G-League.

Unfortunately, such limited opportunities in the NBA meant that Waters found himself outside of the league this summer, leading him to sign a one-year deal with Metropolitans 92 in France.

Tremont Waters is heading to France and he’s going to be special💪 pic.twitter.com/7xaxjksSSb — The Celtics Files (@CelticsFiles) July 23, 2022

“A member of the Memphis Grizzlies roster during the 2022 NBA Summer League, Tremont played in 4 games for 21.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds. For his third professional season, Tremont will leave the American continent to discover the French Championship under the colors of the Metropolitans 92! We welcome him,” The press release read.

Waters was a part of the Celtics for two seasons, participating in a total of 37 games, and finishing his career in Boston with averages of 3.8 points, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 rebounds per game while shooting 36.1% from the field and 30.6% from three-point range.