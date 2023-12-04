Ex-Knicks Sharpshooter Floated as Celtics Trade Target

The Boston Celtics don’t necessarily need to make a trade with the start they’ve had. However, if they feel they need more shooting, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley explained why Reggie Bullock is one of the best options.

“If the Celtics don’t want to part with legitimate trade chips to fill what would likely be a niche role, then a clearance-priced flier on Bullock might be a viable alternative. He’s hardly hit the hardwood in Houston, but he’s still a willing defender who owns a career 38.3 percent perimeter splash rate,” Buckley wrote in a November 29 story.

Bullock played for the New York Knicks from 2019 to 2021 before leaving in free agency the following summer. Bullock currently plays for the Houston Rockets, though his role with them has not been very prominent. That could potentially open the door for a trade if his role doesn’t improve.

Bullock will make $3.1 million this season, so the Celtics could use the Grant Williams trade exception. If the Rockets decide to part ways and the Celtics want more shooting, Bullock would be among the more sensible trade targets.

Celtics Coveted Reggie Bullock in 2023 Offseason: Report

The Celtics have shown interest in Bullock before. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on November 29 that the Celtics showed interest in Bullock after the San Antonio Spurs waived him.

“Lastly, before signing with Houston, Reggie Bullock had interest from several teams, including the Bucks, Heat, Celtics, Clippers, and Pelicans, league sources told HoopsHype. Given his proven 3-and-D capability and current role in Houston, he’s also a name to watch,” Scotto wrote.

The Rockets have shown vast improvement in the 2023-24 season thanks to who they added, including former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. However, with their newfound success, Bullock has not played much in their rotation, which could mean he may hit the trade market a few months later.

Another option could be for the Rockets to waive Bullock. Or if the team Houston hypothetically trades him to does something similar in case they include him in a trade for more firepower.

The Celtics are 14th in the league in three-point shooting, per NBA.com, shooting 36.5% from the field. Some of that is because some players have not started the season well shooting from distance. However, the Celtics have emphasized having floor spacing, so at the very least, Bullock wouldn’t hurt them in that regard.

Celtics Among Teams Interested in John Konchar: Report

Besides Reggie Bullock, the Celtics have shown interest in Grizzlies sharpshooter John Konchar. Scotto confirmed as such in his report.

“Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline,” Scotto wrote. “The Celtics, Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar, HoopsHype has learned.”

The Grizzlies have not had the best start to the season. 19 games into the 2023-24 season, they sit at 5-14, which places them 14th in the Western Conference. Konchar has not played up to his usual standards thus far. 15 games into the season, he’s shot 29.6% from three, a downturn from the 36.9% he’s shot for his career. That could also make him easier for the Celtics to acquire.